micron: Funed must deliver the result of a suspected case in Belo Horizonte on Friday (3) – General

The conclusions about the process must be informed by the Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press – 03/13/2020) Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed) must deliver the test result of the woman suspected of having the micron variant of the coronavirus on Friday (3/12). The information was released by the Belo Horizonte City Hall at the end of this Tuesday morning (30/11). A woman who had just arrived from Congo, Africa, tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday (29/11) . The patient is hospitalized in isolation at Hospital Eduardo de Menezes, in Belo Horizonte. According to the PBH, the woman is 33 years old and has not been vaccinated against the disease.

The case alarms specialists, as the continent is the focus of the new micron variant, identified as highly transmissible by the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, however, no case of the variant has been identified in Minas Gerais. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG). “The sample of the patient that came from the African continent arrived Funed in the late afternoon of yesterday (29/11). The default time for sequencing is seven days, but as this is an important sample, the process must be completed by Friday. fair (03/12)”, informed the municipal administration in a statement. Also according to the PBH, the conclusions about the process must be informed by the Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG). The State of Minas contacted the SES this Tuesday for more information on the state of health. The folder replied by means of a note ”that, in order to preserve the confidentiality of the medical record provided for by law, it does not disclose information about patients in the units of Fundao Hospitalar de Minas Gerais (Fhemig).”

monitoring

It has not yet been confirmed whether the case is the micron variant. After confirmation by rapid test, the swab exam, for PCR search, was requested to enable the realization of gene sequencing. The collected material was then sent to Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed).

According to the SES-MG, monitoring of all patients coming from another country is carried out with the aim of preventing the spread of new variants in Brazil. As for the health barrier protocols at ports and airports, monitoring is established by the Ministry of Health (MS).

In the case of symptomatic people or with any positive test for COVID-19, the protocol established between the Health Surveillance (VISA) and SES/MG defines, for example, that the patient receives care at the airport itself and also that he/she is advised about measures of isolation.

In addition, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS Minas) must be notified immediately and, from then on, contact must be made to monitor the case by the municipality where the patient must remain in isolation.

In a statement, the secretariat stated that it received, last Friday (26/11), the risk communication from the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center of the Ministry of Health about the new variant for SARS-CoV-2, micron, identified in South Africa.

Monitoring in Minas Gerais

The real-time monitoring of the variants in circulation in the state is carried out by SES-MG, through the Sub-secretariat of Health Surveillance and Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed), in partnership with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Monitoring by the Genomic Surveillance Observatory of Minas Gerais (OViGen-MG) is carried out based on random sampling carried out in 10 Regional Health Units, strategically chosen due to their geographical location in the territory of Minas Gerais.

Additionally, data referring to other regions are being generated by the Research and Development (R&D) sector of the Pardini Group, which are being notified SES-MG and included in OviGen-MG.

In addition to this approach, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS-Minas) requests sampling to assess whether there is circulation of new variants based on epidemiological indicators. (With information from Ana Laura Queiroz)