Microsoft CEO sells half of his shares in the company for $285 million – 11/30/2021

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold more than half of his shares in the company last week. The financial movement earned the executive around US$ 285 million (approximately R$ 1.6 billion), according to documents from the SEC (United States Securities Commission).

According to CNN, Nadella traded approximately 840,000 bonds out of a total of 1.7 million she owned just before Thanksgiving. He still owns 830,000 shares of Microsoft, currently valued at around $280 million.

The technology giant’s shares performed excellently in 2021, which, according to analysts, justifies Nadella’s move. In addition, experts also point to a decision by the State of Washington, which intends to increase taxes on long-term investments in excess of US$ 250,000 per year.

In a statement, the company said the CEO’s operation was “for reasons of diversification and personal financial planning.”

Microsoft has achieved strong sales and earnings thanks to the leadership position with cloud technology it has established since Nadella took over as chief executive in 2014. The company is worth more than $2.5 trillion, second only to Apple in value market.

Analysts also pointed out similarities between the movement of Nadella and the Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, who recently sold $6.9 billion (about R$37.6 billion) of shares in the electric vehicle maker.

The billionaire sold more than 5.1 million shares of Tesla, of which 4.2 million were under the management of a fund. Musk’s decision came after the businessman took a Twitter poll in which he asked whether he should sell 10% of his shares in the company.

