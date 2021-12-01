Migration crisis: Belarus threatens to suspend Russia’s power supply

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he is ready to suspend Russia’s energy supply if Poland closes the country’s border, which links Belarus with Russia, Russian news agency RIA reported on Wednesday.

The declaration fuels tensions between countries over the immigration crisis.

Belarus is in litigation with the European Union over immigrants camped on its western border. The European Union accused Belarus of forcing thousands of people who have been fleeing the Middle East to cross the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. Belarus denies it.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Polish Defense Minister said a Belarusian defense soldier had been called in after lights installed by Polish soldiers near the town of Terespol were damaged by gunfire.

“The provocations by the Belarusian services are absolutely unacceptable,” wrote Polish deputy Mariusz Blaszczak on Twitter.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokespersons were not immediately available for comment.

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, signed on Tuesday (30) a new law that allows the government to limit access to areas around the border with Belarus. The law went into effect on Wednesday, replacing the state of emergency that expired at midnight on Tuesday.

Edited by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson of Reuters