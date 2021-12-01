Minas Gerais Public Prosecutor’s Office denounces the sertanejo Eduardo Costa for embezzlement

Country singer Eduardo Costa and his brother-in-law, Gustavo Caetano Silva, were denounced by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) for embezzlement. The document was presented this Monday (29) at the 11th Criminal Court of the District of Belo Horizonte, however, it has not yet been analyzed by the Justice.

The complaint refers to investigations initiated in 2017, when the singer made the purchase and sale of a property in Capitólio, in the south of Minas, in exchange for a house, owned by a couple, in the Pampulha Region, in Belo Horizonte, evaluated at BRL 9 million.

At the time, the police allegedly stated that the property was worth between R$6.5 million and R$7 million, but, following information from the MPMG complaint, the land was valued at R$5.6 million. The difference in values ​​would be paid with a speedboat, a luxury car and a watercraft.

According to information from the G1, when the couple tried to register the Capitol property, covering approximately 4,000 square meters, they learned of the public civil action by the MPF and of a repossession action with a request for the demolition of the building filed by Furnas Power stations.

As early as 2018, during his testimony at the State Department of Fraud Investigations, Eduardo stated that his attitude was not in bad faith and that the couple knew very well about the conditions of the land. On the other hand, the couple’s lawyer, Arnaldo Soares Alves, denied that the clients knew that the property was the target of lawsuits.

Gustavo Caetano, who in addition to being a brother-in-law is a partner in the sertanejo, signed the contract as a witness and participated in the negotiations. The MP-MG asked for the conviction of the two and that they be summoned to follow the due legal process.