Minimum wage may reach historic value in 2022; understand

In 2022, the minimum wage may reach an all-time high due to inflation hitting high numbers. The calculation used for the annual adjustment of workers is based on the previous year’s inflation, therefore favoring a greater increase.

Measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), in November, inflation reached the mark of 10.04%.

Based on this scenario, the minimum wage in 2022 could reach R$ 1,210.44, being the highest in the last six consecutive years. In 2016, the national floor underwent an 11.6% readjustment, from R$788 in 2015 to R$880.

INSS readjustment

The INSS, as well as other bodies, programs and benefits, is strictly linked to the minimum wage. In this sense, when it is changed, the amounts transferred to the public served are also corrected.

Therefore, with the increase in the floor in 2022, workers and beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will also have their monthly fee readjusted to R$ 1,200 next year

Check out the impact of the readjustment of the national floor in some areas.

Impact of the minimum wage on unemployment insurance

Workers dismissed without just cause are usually covered by unemployment insurance assistance. It is paid between three to five installments with an amount defined according to the last three salaries received by the dismissed citizen.

In summary, unemployment insurance is also based on the national floor, as it cannot grant a lower amount. Therefore, there are great chances that the worker will receive at least R$1,200 in 2022.

Impact of the minimum wage on PIS/PASEP

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit granted to workers with a formal contract every year. It is distributed according to date of birth or Social Identification Number (NIS) to employees in the private sector and public spheres, respectively.

The amount of the allowance is calculated according to the current minimum wage, which is the limit amount that can be transferred. For this, it is necessary to verify how many months the citizen worked with a formal contract in the base year.

Thus, if the worker has provided services under the CLT regime for 12 months, he will be entitled to receive the allowance in its full amount. Soon, next year he will have R$ 1,200 on hand.

Source: with information adapted from the News Contest