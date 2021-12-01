Ministry launches campaign to combat the dengue mosquito

The Ministry of Health launched today (30) the national campaign to combat the mosquito aedes aegypti, transmitter of diseases such as dengue, Zika and chikungunya. Until December 31, educational videos will be shown on TV and social networks to prevent the spread of diseases.

This year’s campaign is entitled “Fight the mosquito every day, put it in your routine” and aims to mobilize the population to remove accumulated water from gutters, bottles, garbage bags, tires and other containers that can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

During a press conference to launch the campaign, the secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, called on the population to be vigilant in combating aedes aegypti.

“It is you, Brazilian citizen, that we address the floor and ask that we redouble our care so that we can fight the mosquito every day and put this fight in our routine. Right now, we need your support to fight the mosquito, eradicate it and have disease control,” he said.

According to a survey presented by the folder, 12 states had an increase in dengue cases compared to last year. In Amapá, cases rose from 53 to 241 this year. In Alagoas, 2,200 cases were registered last year and 6,300 in 2021. In Rio Grande do Sul, there are 9,900 cases registered this year. In 2020, there were 3.9 thousand.