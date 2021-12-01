“Monogamy is hypocritical”, says Fernanda Nobre when commenting on open relationship

Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

Fernanda Nobre gave an interview to Patrícia Kogut’s column, published by the newspaper O Globo, this Monday (11/29). The actress opened her heart to talk about her open relationship with her husband, director José Roberto Jardim.

The artist is part of the cast of Um Lugar ao Sol and spoke again about Maria Fernanda’s interpreter, stating that she has become a reference for people who seek to escape from monogamous patterns.

“More than dealing with an open relationship, my proposal is to talk about women’s place in society without choosing. Women keep repeating patterns, which in this case is monogamy, not knowing if that’s what they want, because they don’t know that there are other ways. Monogamy is hypocritical, especially in heterosexual relationships. People go through the suffering of betrayal, disloyalty. This is cultural. There is a male interest in continuing to accept this system. We can change that and create new ways of relating “, shot.

The artist guarantees that she receives many messages from women who want to open up relationships, but are hindered by jealousy. “It’s really a little ant step. There has to be an interest in deconstructing it. I found it difficult at first and still do. With each experience, a new learning experience. José and I are looking for a place for dialogue, exchange, and partnership, of generosity with the other,” he stated.

Recently, the artist participated in the program Conversa com Bial and also explained that the couple’s decision to transform the union into an open marriage came, especially, with studies related to women’s freedom.

“In fact, it’s all for the sake of dialogue, of freedom between two people who like each other,” he commented to Pedro Bial.

According to her, there is no betrayal in their relationship. “Betraying is a word that is not part of my vocabulary. Nobody betrays anyone in my pact, we live experiences and have loyalty to both of us”, he said.

About jealousy, she confessed that she is still working that side. “I’m exercising, but I haven’t found the formula yet,” he said.