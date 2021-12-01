Moro will receive a salary of R$ 22,000 from Somos – Politica

Former judge Srgio Moro will receive a salary from Podemos from December onwards. (photo: AFP)

the former judge Srgio Moro will receive from the month of december a salary of the We can. Newly affiliated with the party and named as the name to run for president in 2022, Moro will receive BRL 22 thousand, which, after taxes, is around R$ 15 thousand. The information was released by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by state.

As soon as he was announced as a member of Podemos, Moro has been making a series of trips and political meetings aimed at building a presidential candidacy in the coming year. Always accompanied by the party’s president, Renata Abreu, the former judge has already met with leaders of Cidadania, PSL, DEM, Novo and Patriota.

Since last week, the former minister has been divided between meetings in So Paulo and Brasilia and this week he will tour Brazil to promote his book. Trips to Recife (PE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Curitiba (PR) and So Paulo are planned.

Moro has been out of a job since leaving Alvarez & Marsall consulting to join Podemos. The payment of wages by political parties to national representatives is common. According to the accounts rendered to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the PT pays ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva around R$27 thousand, which gives R$22 thousand in net values. Ciro Gomes it also receives from PDT a monthly amount in the order of R$27 thousand without discounts.

Despite not having a formal position in the national leadership of the party, Moro has helped the party on issues such as combating corruption. He has been closely following the implementation of Podemos’s compliance system since before being affiliated.