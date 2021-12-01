Mother recovers baby one year after forced donation by her family

Ajith and Anupama

Ajith and Anupama met while working for the Communist Party

An Indian mother’s struggle for more than a year for her baby ended in November, when a court decided to hand over custody of the child to her. Soutik Biswas and Ashraf Padanna write about a scandal that has caused outrage and a political crisis.

For more than two weeks, a couple has been protesting outside an adoption agency in the southern Indian state of Kerala, demanding the return of their child.

In heavy rain and in front of photographers’ cameras, they camp under a tarp on a busy avenue in the region’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram (formerly Trivandrum). When night falls, they take shelter in a Suzuki minivan, parked on the same avenue.

The woman holds a sign that says, “Give me back my baby.” She claims her family gave her baby up for adoption without her consent, a charge her father denies.

