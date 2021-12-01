Mother recovers baby one year after forced donation by her family

November 30, 2021

An Indian mother’s struggle for more than a year for her baby ended in November, when a court decided to hand over custody of the child to her. Soutik Biswas and Ashraf Padanna write about a scandal that has caused outrage and a political crisis.

For more than two weeks, a couple has been protesting outside an adoption agency in the southern Indian state of Kerala, demanding the return of their child.

In heavy rain and in front of photographers’ cameras, they camp under a tarp on a busy avenue in the region’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram (formerly Trivandrum). When night falls, they take shelter in a Suzuki minivan, parked on the same avenue.

The woman holds a sign that says, “Give me back my baby.” She claims her family gave her baby up for adoption without her consent, a charge her father denies.

Tradition and castes

On October 19 of last year, at a local hospital, Anupama S. Chandran gave birth to a boy weighing about 2 kilos.

The 22-year-old activist had faced a social stigma by having a child out of wedlock with her boyfriend, 34-year-old Ajith Kumar Baby, who was already married and working in public relations at a hospital.

The relationship and the pregnancy generated a great deal of controversy in Anupama’s family. Having a child out of wedlock is a serious sin in India. What made the case even more controversial was the fact that Anupama Chandran belongs to a higher caste compared to Ajith, who is dalit (formerly characterized as “untouchables”, as they are considered the lowest social value group in Indian society) . Marriages between people of different races or castes are not well regarded in India.

Despite this, both Anupama and Ajith come from what many Indians consider middle-class and progressive families. Both families were strong supporters of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the region – Kerala is a state where parliamentary communism is traditionally strong.

Anupama’s father, a bank manager, was also a local party leader, while the girl’s grandparents were prominent union members and city councilors.

A physics major, Anupama was the first woman to lead the group of Communist Party students at her college. Ajith was a youth leader of the party.

living together

The two grew up together in the same neighborhood and met while working for the Communist Party. Three years ago, they started living together. Ajith said he was separated from his wife at the time – the couple have no children. “It wasn’t love at first sight, none of that. We started out as friends. And we ended up deciding to live together,” Anupama said.

Last year, Anumpama became pregnant, and the couple decided to have the baby. “We never had any doubts about having the baby. We were ready to be parents,” she said. She broke the news to her parents, who were shocked a month and a half before giving birth. They convinced her to return home to prepare to give birth and forbade her to keep in touch with Ajith.

When Anupama was released from the hospital, her parents arrived to take her and the child home. They told her that she would stay at a friend’s house and come home after her sister’s wedding, which was scheduled to take place within three months. They said they didn’t want curious guests asking about a new baby in the family home.

She claims that her father drove the baby away from the hospital. “He told me he was taking my son to a safer place where I could see him later,” said the child’s mother. “All my joy just disappeared.”

Over the next few months, they transported her from one house to another until they took her to her grandmother’s house, about 200 kilometers outside of town.

When she returned to her sister’s wedding in February, she called Ajith and told him her son was missing. Anupama claimed that his parents had made their son available for adoption.

She finally left her parents’ home in March and moved in with Ajith and her parents. They also started looking for their son. This proved to be a torment.

Birth certificate

At the hospital, they discovered that their son’s birth certificate contained the name of an unknown man – not Ajith’s – as his father. Police initially refused to file the couple’s report of a missing baby. Instead, they were investigating an allegation from Anupama’s father about her having “disappeared” from the family home.

In August, police surprised the couple with news. They said that Anupama’s father had informed them that she had voluntarily given up her son for adoption.

The desperate couple then filed complaints with the ruling party, the chief minister, the adoption agency and the state police chief. They also filed a complaint against State Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan for allegedly defaming Anupama after he told a news channel that “his parents did what anyone would do.”

Last month, Anupama and Ajith also went to news channels to share their experience. Politicians and officials finally sat down and paid attention to the story. Opposition lawmakers protested in the state assembly, saying this was an example of an “honour crime.” “It was an honor killing carried out collectively by the state machine,” said KK Rema, an opposition lawmaker.

‘Illegal child’

Anupama’s father, S Jayachandran, defended his actions. “When something like this happens in your house, how do you handle it? I left the baby where Anupama wanted him to stay. She had no financial means to protect the child. We can’t do that either,” he said. to a news network.

“Anupama says the baby’s father is a man who has a wife. How can I leave my daughter and her baby with him? Anupama was not well after giving birth. take care of her.”

Jayachandran questioned how the family could keep an “illegal child”. He said he gave the baby to the adoption agency only after hearing the advice of the Communist Party and a lawyer. When the news anchor asked him if he had anything to say to his daughter, he stated, “I don’t want to hear anything from her.”

After the commotion of the case, police opened an investigation into six people, including Anupama’s parents, sister and brother-in-law. They are accused of illegal confinement, kidnapping and document forgery. All denied the crimes.

A court ordered DNA testing on a baby the agency had given to a couple in the state of Andhra Pradesh in August of this year. The child was taken from his adoptive parents and taken back to Trivandrum.

positive DNA

On a Tuesday night, Anupama and Ajith were told that their DNA matched the baby’s. They finally saw him briefly in a children’s home run by a charitable organization. They say they will continue to protest until the people responsible for “trafficking” their child are punished.

The court heard the DNA evidence the next day and returned the child to his biological parents. It was a very difficult year, they said.

Anupama spent the entire time worrying about her child, who is now over 1 year old. “Isn’t it my right to choose who I want to live with and have a child?”