Motorola’s new cell phone specs leak with Snapdragon 888 Plus

Motorola will be launching a new high-end device soon, with strong specs and similar to the well-known Moto G200. This Tuesday (30), the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station revealed all the details of the Motorola Edge S30, which should be exclusive to the Chinese market.

New cell phone will be a Chinese version of Moto G200 (Image: Press Release/Motorola)

The cell phone’s look will include a discreet camera module that is painted in the same color as the device, and will house three lenses, in addition to the LED flash. At the front, the panel has a center hole to house the selfie camera, and the edges around the screen are thin, with a bit thicker in the lower section.

A dedicated virtual assistant button is on the left side, while the power button with integrated fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and responsive unlocking is on the right side, along with the volume control keys.

On the Edge S30 Motorola will offer a 6.78-inch display with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2460 pixels) and a 144 Hz refresh rate — unlike many current high-end phones, the screen will feature LCD technology. According to the Digital Chat Station, the device will be 202 grams and 8.8 mm thick, just like the Moto G200.

Big performance with Snapdragon 888 Plus

Snapdragon 888 Plus platform was introduced in June this year (Image: Disclosure/Qualcomm)

Inside, the device will come with the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, the most powerful ever launched by Qualcomm so far — however, the new generation of chipsets provided by the company should be announced in the coming days.

The platform is comprised of eight cores, which include a Cortex-X1 clocked at 3 GHz for high performance, three Cortex A78 at 2.42 GHz and four more Cortex-A55 at 1.8 GHz for energy efficiency. The leaker hasn’t released other details on the technical sheet, but if you follow what is seen on the Moto G200 the set is completed with 8GB of RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage.

The camera suite will feature a 108 MP Samsung S5KHM2 main sensor, which is the same one seen on the Motorola Edge 20 lineup and the Moto G200 itself. No details on the other sensors were given, but the Edge S30 is likely to follow suit with 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro, while the front camera will have 16MP.

Set of cameras will be triple (Image: Publicity/Motorola)

The cell phone battery will have 4,700 mAh, with support for fast charging up to 33 W through the USB-C input located on the bottom of the device. It won’t have a micro SD card reader or 3.5mm port for headphones, but wireless connections include Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G.

The Edge S30’s suggested price is expected to remain close to what was seen on the Moto G200’s launch date. Therefore, it will cost around 450 euros, or R$2,865 in direct conversion and without the addition of taxes.

Source: MySmartPrice