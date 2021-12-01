‘My child will be lucky to have two parents,’ says Laura Keller | Column Fabia Oliveira

After the troubled separation from promoter and ex-Fazenda Jorge Souza, Laura Keller finally made peace with her son’s father and currently lives in harmony with her ex-husband. The DJ and ex-Ilha Record, who has already made the line and is now dating model Gustavo Saad, introduced her former and current so that, together, they can help her create little Jorge Emanuel.

“My son will be lucky to have two parents. Each one with their own way and way of loving”, guarantees the also digital influencer, who spoke about having made peace with her ex. “In the middle of the storm it was hard to imagine a rainbow, but it’s all a matter of time and evolution. I’m really happy today and I don’t have time for stress anymore. I want to live my new love in peace and raise my child in a healthy and happy environment”, he says.

Jorge Souza also told about the moment he met his son’s new ‘stepfather’. “To the misfortune of the Internet, yes, we are all happy. I met Gustavo Saad and thought he was very good. Yes, he is at home and very welcome. Yes, it’s super approved to help raise my child. Congratulations, Laura Keller, you managed to surpass yourself once again. He changed a 40 for a 26. He had a wave”, he joked.

The end of Laura Keller and Jorge Souza’s marriage was marked by public accusations by the DJ about the ex being an absentee father and husband. “If I’m going to live with someone who isn’t there for anything, I’d rather stay single. I’m going to raise my son by myself and move on. Jorge starts a party and it never ends. For example, the event ended at 7am, he keeps going to other parties. Not even come home for lunch, he does. He arrives dead, finished, he spends 2 days lying in bed, moldy, tired”, he revealed.