My company did not deposit the FGTS; what do I do? | Economy

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a right of workers with a formal contract. By the 7th of each month, employers must deposit in accounts opened at Caixa Econômica Federal, on behalf of employees, the amount corresponding to 8% of each employee’s salary.

When the date does not fall on a business day, the payment must be brought forward. The fund does not entail a deduction from the salary, as this is an obligation of the employer.

Understand how the FGTS works

If you have deposits to receive, the worker can try to get the money back by calling the Labor Court.

See below what to do if the company has not deposited the FGTS:

Upon discovering that the money has not been deposited, the worker can contact the company and collect the deposit of the arrears.

If there is no agreement, he can file a complaint on the STI website: https://denuncia.sit.trabalho.gov.br/. The worker must have access to the “gov.br” system, that is, have the federal government’s single login. When entering the site, you must enter the CPF and password. There he has access to the employment complaint form. The worker can still seek assistance from the union of his category to formalize the complaint.

The worker can also file a complaint with the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) or file a complaint with the Labor Court.

In the Labor Court, the worker can file a lawsuit up to two years after leaving the company. And he can charge up to five years of undeposited FGTS. Therefore, it is important that the employee, when leaving the company, checks that everything has been paid correctly.

On the other hand, the complaint to the Sub-secretariat of Labor Inspection can be made even after this period of dismissal, as the labor inspection can charge the irregular FGTS at any time, not being restricted to the statute of limitations of the Labor Court.

In cases where the company no longer exists, the worker can also file a lawsuit in the Labor Court and request payment of the FGTS due.

Importance of monitoring warehouses

The worker must monitor whether the company is depositing the FGTS amounts on time in the account opened at Caixa Econômica Federal.

The employee can check the balance on the Caixa website or on the FGTS website and through the FGTS application. It is also possible to register to receive FGTS information via cell phone messages or by email.

See the options on how to consult the FGTS balance on this link.

8 million workers without FGTS in 2020

Figures from the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) show that 232,000 employers had debts related to the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) in 2020. The total debt amounts to R$ 39.2 billion and reaches more than 8 million workers .

The PGFN acts in the collection of amounts that have not been collected and that, therefore, were sent for registration in the active debt.

The total debt related to FGTS debts has grown since 2017, according to data sent to G1 by PGFN. Between 2018 and 2019, it reached 21%. From 2019 to 2020, the increase was 7%.

2 of 4 FGTS Debts — Photo: G1 Economy FGTS debts — Photo: G1 Economy

The number of debtor employers had been increasing since 2017, but fell by 1% from 2019 to 2020.

3 out of 4 FGTS debtor employers — Photo: G1 Economy FGTS debtor employers — Photo: Economy G1

This drop may be linked to Provisional Measure 927, in force from March to July of last year, which authorized the postponement of the payment of the FGTS by employers and the payment of amounts in installments.

In 2020, the FGTS collection activities, carried out by the PGFN, benefited 1.34 million workers, informed the agency.

The total recovered has grown since 2017, but last year there was a drop of 9.8%, totaling BRL 380.2 million.

4 of 4 Recovery of FGTS values ​​by PGFN — Photo: G1 Economy Recovery of FGTS values ​​by PGFN — Photo: G1 Economy

government oversight

The inspections carried out against companies’ evasion of the FGTS led to the collection of BRL 3.72 billion in 2020 after notifications from the Sub-secretariat of Labor Inspection, linked to the Ministry of Economy. The result is 41% lower compared to 2019, when the amount recovered was BRL 6.31 billion.

In January and February of this year, the amount recovered was R$ 1.16 billion, almost 1/3 of last year.

According to the Special Secretariat for Social Security and Labor, inspections in relation to evasion of the FGTS by companies have been carried out regularly by the Sub-secretariat of Labor Inspection (SIT).

Also according to the secretariat, the drop in the amount collected in 2020 compared to 2019 was due to Provisional Measure 927, which postponed the payment of FGTS by companies referring to the competences of March, April and May of last year.

In addition, the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees decided that employers with installment payments of debts with the FGTS could suspend payments temporarily.

“These measures do not harm the worker, but they are reflected in the 2020 numbers compared to 2019”, informs the secretariat.

Inspections centralized at SIT accounted for most of the amount of notifications and FGTS payments in 2020, with R$ 1.243 billion. Then come the states of São Paulo, with BRL 628 million, and Minas Gerais, with BRL 287.9 ​​million in collected debts.

The largest recoveries recorded in 2020 occurred in the following states:

São Paulo: BRL 628,383,828.71 Minas Gerais: BRL 287,886,516.25 Paraná: BRL 181,869,884.61 Bahia: BRL 169,443,091.27 Rio de Janeiro: BRL 168,286,030.94 Santa Catarina: BRL 163,589,829.24 Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 137,725,936.88 Goiás: BRL 91,322,650.65 Ceará: BRL 79,109,622.53 Espírito Santo: BRL 77,618,300.04