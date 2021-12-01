My knees crack as I train. Can I train anyway? – 12/01/2021

You’ve probably heard at least once a noise that came out of your knee while you were moving. Many people report that this sound is reminiscent of old machinery when it lacks lubrication. And sometimes, there can be a loud noise to the point of scaring and driving many people away from training for fear of injury.

But be aware that cracking joints are more common than you might think, whether voluntary, for example, when we purposely snap our fingers, and, involuntarily, when we squat, run, or move suddenly.

Overall, the popping sensation is good, as if the pressure that was there in the joint has disappeared, providing relief and relaxation. Think about how many people you know who have a habit of purposely popping their bodies.

How do these knee snaps occur?

The knees are areas of the body responsible for locomotion, for absorbing impact and withstanding overload.

In the knee joint there is a liquid that has a lubricating and protective function. In it, there are gases that mix in the presence of joint movement, creating different pressures and gas bubbles that burst generating noise.

Another factor that can lead to snapping is the movement of our knee itself, in which case it usually occurs when we remain stationary for a long time in the same position and the ligaments and tendons around the knee joint move quickly.

The lack of stretching and strengthening also influences the sounds that come out of the joint due to the pressure between the knee bones, the patella and the femur, causing greater friction.

Cracks and training without guidance

It is known that sedentary lifestyle and muscle weakness lead to joint instability and generate movement compensation. on the other hand, with overtraining and overload, for example, when more loads are placed than ideal without prior preparation and strengthening, there is, indeed, the risk of generating wear and overload on the joint.

Therefore, the importance of monitoring by a professional to correct the biomechanics of the knee and hip structure and correct guidance for specific muscle strengthening are essential to ensure the health and benefits of training.

But, after all, should I care if my knee cracks during exercise?

A study investigated 250 people without any kind of injury or complaints of knee discomfort and revealed that 99% of them had knee cracks.

So if your knee cracks while you’re exercising and it’s not accompanied by aches and pains, there’s no reason to stop training.

But if, in addition to the crackles, you hear or feel the crackles and creaks in the joint, stay tuned! Crackling may have different causes that must be investigated, and it may occur as a natural friction between tendons and bone structures, or it may involve anatomical or pathological changes.

In addition, they may be related to old meniscal tears, cartilage damage, osteoarthritis, patellofemoral instability or patellofemoral pain syndrome.

Remember that in case of pain, swelling, change in skin color or temperature in the knee region or movement limitation, it is recommended to stop training immediately and investigate the cause.

*Collaboration of physical education professional Rodrigo Kenzo and Renata Luri, physiotherapist with a PhD from Unifesp

