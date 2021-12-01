Nego do Borel puts a mansion where he lives in Rio for rent for R$ 20 thousand; Photos

Nego do Borel decided to leave the mansion where he lives in Recreio, in the West Zone of Rio. The funkeiro has already made the property available for rent at a real estate agency. The rent amounts to R$20,000 per month, plus R$800 for condominiums.

The singer bought the house in 2016, at the height of his career, for R$ 2 million. It was there that he lived with his fiancee, Duda Reis. Since the troubled end of the relationship, Nego has lived alone in the place.

Nego explained that he made the decision to move to live closer to the sea, in Barra da Tijuca, in the penthouse of a building in the neighborhood, which is next to Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

“I’m renting (the house). I want to go to Barra, be closer to the beach. I’m getting a penthouse, penthouse because of my dogs… That’s why it can’t (to be) a (common) apartment”, he says the artist, whose new home, according to him, came to have a value a little higher than the request for the old house.

Nego also says that there are already interested in renting his house and that he is closing the deal. He is excited about the move: “I want to live in a penthouse. I’ve never lived in a penthouse. Experience.”

He owes around R$27 thousand to the City of Rio for not paying IPTU in 2017, 2018 and 2020. Involved in many controversies and with debts, the singer is now looking for a smaller property to live in and start a new life.

Jojo Todynho’s new boyfriend is an army officer from Paraná and is studying Civil Engineering

Former de Nego do Borel vents after singer is indicted for assault: ‘He needs to pay somehow’

The mansion has three floors, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, swimming pool, gourmet area, a beautiful closet and an attic. See photos:

Nego do Borel puts a mansion for rent for R$ 20 thousand; Photos