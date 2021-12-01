Netflix launches in December 2021

December is here to continue Christmas releases on Netflix and streaming is no joke when it comes to festive productions: there are seven brand new films set in different parts of the world for you to discover the most different types of holiday traditions. But if you’re not such a fan of Christmas plots, don’t worry: Netflix’s December release list has loads of new movies, new series, and new seasons for you to enjoy the month.

Fans of original titles can celebrate, as several series are gaining new episodes this last month of the year. Snake Kai arrives with its fourth season; queer eye travels to Austin, Texas to air its sixth season; Emily in Paris will continue the protagonist’s adventures in France, in her second season; The Witcher, after two years, finally gets new episodes; and La Casa de Papel bids farewell to fans in the second part of the fifth and final season.

Among the movies, highly anticipated titles hit the Netflix catalog throughout the month: don’t look up it premieres at the end of December and is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated subscribers. Besides him, it’s worth playing on Unforgiven, with Sandra Bullock; and Lulli, the new national feature with the original label Netflix starring Larissa Manoela.

There are even documentaries for fans of true crime as well as for movie fans: Crime Scene – The Times Square Killer arrives at the end of the month, while The Optics of Cinema will be available soon at the beginning of the month for you to watch.

Did you find little? There’s a lot more for you to watch on Netflix in December. Check out the main highlights below and the full list of releases at the end of the article.

A Crush for Christmas (12/2)

The month starts with more Christmas on Netflix: Making history as the first LGBT movie of the holiday, A Christmas Crush follows Peter (Michael Urie), who is tired of being judged by his family for being single, and now convinces best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend at Christmas dinner. The plan goes down the drain when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) invites handsome James (Luke Macfarlane) to introduce her son.

La Casa de Papel: Season 5, Vol. 2 (03/12)

It has been over 100 hours since the mission to the Bank of Spain began. The group of robbers managed to rescue Lisbon, but there is no reason to celebrate — quite the opposite: the moment is one of tension and mourning. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time in his life, he doesn’t have an escape plan. And just when it looked like the situation couldn’t get any worse, an enemy far more powerful than any they’ve ever faced: the army.

The greatest robbery in history is coming to an end—and what started as an robbery is about to turn into war. Season five volume two of La Casa de Papel is coming and the premiere is even more than special: to accompany the closing of the series, Netflix will also release the second season of La casa de papel: From Tokyo to Berlin, with the producers and cast talking about the series’ recording process.

The Witcher: Season 2 (12/17)

After two years of waiting, Geralt de Rívia is back for the second season of The Witcher. Convinced of Yennefer’s death at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows: Kaer Morhen, where he spent his childhood. But as kings, elves, humans and demons struggle for supremacy outside the walls of the continent, the girl faces a far greater danger: her own power.

Emily in Paris: Season 2 (12/22)

More used to life in Paris, Emily is no longer lost in the streets, but she still doesn’t understand the French very well. After getting into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work, which gets more and more complicated with her heart beating louder and louder. To make matters worse, in the French course, she meets a very interesting foreigner – and, at the same time, quite irritating.

Don’t Look Up (12/24)

Professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a comet is about to collide with Earth. Despite the size of the threat, no one seems to mind. But things begin to change with the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), who organizes a media tour from the office of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her fawning son Jason (Jonah Hill) to the Daily airwaves. Rip, an animated morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

Now, with just six months to hit Earth, the two astronomers are racing against time to gain the attention of the media and an audience that seems more concerned about social media than about their lives. And now, will they finally be able to make the world look up?

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (12/31)

In Season 4 of Snake Kai, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos team up to defeat Cobra Kai, who is currently being led by John Kreese, in the U-18 Regional Karate Tournament, and whoever loses will have to hang up their kimono. With Samantha and Miguel trying to keep the alliance between the dojos and Robby betting it all on Cobra Kai, the tournament has never been so close. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Will Daniel and Johnny abandon the old feud to defeat Kreese? Will Cobra Kai establish itself as the big name of karate in the West Valley?

Queer Eye: Season 6 (12/31)

The Fab Five is finally back for you to finish 2021 (or start 2022) in the best way possible: looking for new entrants in need of a makeover, the group now lands in Austin, Texas. See how the magic touch of these experts transforms the lives of selected Texans into new episodes ready for you to marathon.

Santa’s List

Everything But Christmas (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

it’s not just A Christmas Crush which hits Netflix in December to immerse you in the Christmas vibe. Altogether, the streaming platform brings six titles in the so-called Santa Claus List. So write it down in your diary so you don’t miss anything: the fantasy feature David and the Christmas Elves arrives on December 6, while the movie sequel The Family Claus 2 premieres the next day; a christmas wife will be available on the 16th, bringing a little of the Christmas atmosphere to Hollywood cinema, while on the 21st Mexico also hosts the year-end festivity in the feature. Una Navidad in tan Padre; it is also worth mentioning that a toast to christmas will win your streak City lights on December 16th and, finally, the movie Everything But Christmas it arrives right on the eve of the holiday, on December 24th.

Complete list of December 2021 releases on Netflix

