Netherlands confirms omicron variant of covid-19 was in Europe before it was detected in South Africa | International

The Dutch Institute of Health and Environment (RIVM, its acronym in Dutch) announced on Tuesday the discovery of the presence of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in samples collected at least 11 days ago. This indicates that this strain was already present on European soil before the first cases were detected in South Africa. Qualified as “worrying” by the World Health Organization (WHO), due to its faster dissemination and greater resistance to treatments, its appearance generated a chain reaction to contain infections. The European Union (EU) protected itself by suspending flights with seven countries in southern Africa and contacts between citizens were limited. The United States has taken similar steps towards the African region, and restrictions announced last Friday by the White House took effect on Monday.

The announcement by the Dutch institute RIVM was posted on its website and indicates that the variant B.1.1.529, named omicron by the WHO, was in samples taken by public health on the 19th and 23rd of November. In a special PCR test, both showed an alteration in the coronavirus spike protein. Therefore, highlights the institute, “the samples were sent for us to see if this result was confirmed”. In the Netherlands, covid-19 tests are carried out in several national laboratories. When it was found that it was omicron, the RIVM informed the health authorities so that they could notify those affected and their contacts, and trace them in search of the origin of the virus. “It is not clear at this time whether these people were in southern Africa,” the statement added. If not, it’s still possible that this lineage came from there. “They may have come into contact with someone who already carried the omicron, and they were infected,” Chantal Reusken, a virologist at the RIVM, told Dutch public television.

Last Friday, 61 people who arrived on two flights from South Africa tested positive for coronaviruses when they landed at Amsterdam-Schiphol airport. Of these, 14 had the omicron variant, out of a total of 624 passengers. “During the investigations carried out in the laboratory, variations of the micron itself were found. This means that people were probably infected separately and that the origin and location were also different,” says the RIVM.

In the coming days, the RIVM will carry out several studies on the distribution of the variant across the Netherlands. Samples from people who tested positive on returning from South Africa, as well as older samples maintained by laboratories that now regularly examine PCR results, “and which showed abnormalities in the protein, will be retested.” The institute indicates that the omicron strain is being monitored internationally, to know how contagious it is and the effect of current vaccines.

So far 42 cases of omicron have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, as explained in the European Parliament by Andrea Ammon, president of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Cases have also been detected in Canada, Japan and Australia.

In Spain, after confirming a case of the omicron variant this Monday in the capital, the Community of Madrid is studying whether a second positive case for coronavirus, that of a passenger from South Africa with a stopover in Amsterdam, corresponds to the new strain. as reported by Ministry of Health sources. Two other cases are also being investigated in Catalonia. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, stated: “The positive for omicron detected in Madrid has mild symptoms. The couple from Catalonia is also being monitored. Last Friday, when Von der Leyen urged members to articulate measures, we launched the quarantine order, and today the Council will approve the flight limitations.”

From Europe to the United States, via South Africa, authorities have insisted on the importance of vaccination. The United Kingdom and the United States have increased their booster dose schedules. And in Greece, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced that from January all people over 60 must be vaccinated against covid-19, and if they don’t, they will be fined €100. Meanwhile, in Germany, one of the European countries hardest hit by a new wave of covid-19, the incidence of the coronavirus has stopped increasing after successive day-to-day spikes since early November.

Doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant remain unresolved, however. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, in an interview with the Financial Times, said he believed that current vaccines against covid-19 will be “much less effective” against omicrons than previous strains of coronavirus. In addition, he estimates that it will take months for specific vaccines against this new variant to be manufactured in large quantities. European Medicines Agency director Emer Cooke said on Tuesday that the agency has plans to speed up the adaptation of vaccines to the micron if necessary, a process he estimates will take between three and four months.

