Neto wants reinforcements at Corinthians, but despairs with new multi-million debt

Aiming to strengthen its squad for next season, the Corinthians board is looking for specific names for the squad. One of the athletes who has a tacked situation is defensive midfielder Paulinho. In the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Tuesday (30), former player Neto stated that the experienced athlete is already right with the São Paulo team, but he took the opportunity to fire criticism of the club’s management, due to a new financial problem that can have drastic consequences.

As they did not pay the pass of the player Matheus Jesus to Estoril, a Portuguese club, Corinthians was called on by FIFA, and will have to spend nearly R$ 9 million to avoid a possible punishment, where they would be unable to register players until the payment of the debt. Behind the scenes, the club mobilizes to get around the scenario and pay the amount. Angry with the situation, Neto brought the modest numbers of Jesus with the shirt of Timão and did not spare criticism.

“The administration did the feat of borrowing and then definitively buying a player who wasn’t playing at all. Bought him! If not, give it back! But no: they signed a contract until 2023 and lent to Juventude, Bragantino and Náutico. It didn’t work in any team”, fired the Corinthians idol.

“If you have five incomes of 2 million, you fans know that it is to pay Matheus Jesus. And now they want to hire Ricardo Goulart, who came to Palmeiras and hasn’t played at all, they want Paulinho, who by the way is already all right. But with what money are they going to pay?”, asked the former player.

Linked to Corinthians until 2023, Matheus Jesus accumulated loans for Red Bull Bragantino, Juventude and at the end of this season he was defending the colors of Náutico, in Série B, where his future is still uncertain. With the alvinegra shirt, the player only played nine times, two of them as a starter, and did not shake the opposing networks. In both Massa Bruta and Ju, he accumulated problems of indiscipline.

