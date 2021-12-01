New PIS/Pasep calendar will be released with double payments

The payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus would start in July this year for workers with a formal contract. However, the BRL 20 billion of the benefit that would be paid to this group that worked for at least 30 days in 2020 was postponed to 2022. In addition, it is estimated that the benefit referring to 2021 will also happen in 2022. Learn more below.

The decision to postpone the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus came after a meeting of Codefat with representatives of the government, companies and workers. In view of this, for the time being, it is not known how the payment of the salary bonus will work for those who worked in 2021.

What is known so far is that the payment of PIS/Pasep referring to 2020 will occur in 2022. As for the 2021 benefit, there is still no confirmation of how the payment will take place. There is a possibility that the payment of the two-year allowance will take place in 2022. However, the government has not yet disclosed how it will proceed, not even the payment schedule. Below, check who will be entitled to the new PIS/Pasep withdrawal.

Who will be entitled to the new withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep allowance in 2022?

In short, to have access to the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, the citizen needs to meet the following requirements:

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

In addition, the worker may have received a maximum of two minimum wages per month, on average;

Parallel to this, the citizen must be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Finally, the company where the worker works needs to correctly report the data to the government.

Image: rafapress / shutterstock.com. Edition: Your Digital Credit