new valuation is more attractive, but it is still expensive for those with losses By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo, in collaboration with Jessica Melo

Investing.com – Nubank has announced to the market that it has reduced its initial public offering (IPO) value to $41.5 billion, a cut of nearly $10 billion from previous forecasts. It will also drop the share price to between $8 and $9. Fintech plans to go public on the NYSE in New York later this year.

For Alberto Amparo, an analyst at Suno Research, this price reduction is a combination of the market slowdown, due to the new variant of the coronavirus, with a revaluation of the company’s value.

“A valuation of US$ 50.6 billion is superior to any other bank in Brazil, but despite the exponential growth in recent years, especially in the loan portfolio and deposits, Nubank still has challenges to be able to monetize the customer base” , highlights the analyst, who talks about the loss of R$ 528.4 million presented by the company in 9M21.

“It is very difficult to project a profit for the coming years that would justify a valuation of US$ 50 billion, because that way Nubank would have to make a profit of almost US$ 4 billion”, explains Amparo.

The new valuation of US$41.5 billion is more attractive, according to Amparo, but there is still no solid evidence that the company will achieve this growth quickly. “The price is more attractive than the previous one, but I still wouldn’t recommend this level, based on a more conservative approach”, he comments.

a problem of growth

Analyst Danielle Lopes, from Nord Research, also points to Nubank’s loss record as an element that makes the company’s IPO expensive and unsuitable.

In the calculations made when the valuation was US$ 50 billion, with the shares costing US$ 10.50 and a historical P/E of the stock market in 15x, fintech would have to profit US$ 3.3 billion to be traded with a multiple in line with the historical average of the .

This would represent a profit 260x greater than that presented in the first half of 2021. For Lopes, Nubank has the capacity to generate large profits in the long term, but it is impossible to know if these levels of expectations will really happen.

IPO Highlights

In a report released by Suno Research, a highlighted aspect of the Nubank IPO is the attempt to convert a portion of its 48 million bank customers into users of NuInvest, the investment platform that came from the purchase of EasyInvest.

With the IPO, Nubank plans to offer, at no cost, a BDR for the

account holders they wish, with each certificate of deposit corresponding to one-sixth of the share traded in the US.

The initiative called “NuSócios” has a distribution limit of 18.3 million BDRs, that is, if 10% of customers accept this offer, there would be 1.8 million new users, which, according to the Suno report, would with NuInvest being promoted to one of the largest brokers in the country.

Suno also highlights that amidst the competition between traditional banks and fintechs, Nubank has an advantage for being a brand with a good reputation and high degree of satisfaction among customers. Despite this, the company has been facing increasingly fierce competition, especially in the credit card segment.