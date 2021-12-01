New wave of courses tries to meet the increased demand for IT professionals – 12/01/2021 – Market

The technology sector should create 797,000 new jobs in Brazil by 2025, according to projections by Brasscom (Association of Information and Communication Technology and Digital Technologies Companies). The entity estimates, however, that there will be a lack of professionals to fill 532 thousand of these vacancies.

The numbers reinforce the bottleneck of the deficit of IT professionals in the country, worsened by the digital acceleration boosted during the pandemic.

Until August, the country almost doubled the number of professionals whose hiring was expected by the end of 2021: there were 107,120 new vacancies, compared to the 56.93 projected in 2019 by the entity. The high number of hires during the health crisis made the organization update its projections until 2025.

About 53,000 students graduated from higher education in courses in the area in 2019, according to the most recent data from Inep. If the number remains stable in the coming years, Brasscom estimates that the supply of professionals should remain below what is necessary.

In 2025, for example, the approximately 50,000 graduates in the field each year in the country will be less than a quarter of what is needed to fill the 206,940,000 jobs projected for that year.

To try to meet the demand in the area, traditional institutions have invested in new courses aimed at the sector.

At Insper (Institute of Education and Research), which has consolidated itself by offering courses in the area of ​​administration and business, the computer engineering course has been offered since 2015.

The college is now launching a computer science course, aimed at meeting the specific demand for developers in the country, and seeking to encourage the development of technological skills in students from all areas.

“All Insper undergraduate students now have to learn to program, even those taking courses such as Law”, says Marcos Lisboa, president of Insper.

ESPM (Superior School of Advertising and Marketing), recognized for its communication and marketing courses, also inaugurated in 2018 a campus focused on technology and started offering the Information Systems course.

Known for its workforce training for the industry, Senai now offers courses such as systems analysis and development and cyber security. To ensure that the training offered does not quickly become obsolete, as is common in the area, they have partnered with technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco and Huawei.

But technology courses still suffer from low demand, few enrollments and high dropout rates, according to the Brasscom document released on Wednesday (1). There are about 2.4 candidates per vacancy offered in courses that train for Information and Communication Technologies. Among candidates, only 24.85% are admitted.

The association also warns that about 39% of students in the area in the private network drop out of the course. The same happens with 26.6% of those enrolled in the public network. For Brasscom, the comparison of rates shows that there is a bias of economic insufficiency responsible for the dropout and low supply of professionals in the area.

Therefore, he argues that the increase in the supply of professionals for the area requires improvements in the curricula of related courses, which can lead to future professionals in technology, such as mathematics, engineering and science.

The need to train professionals for a world where skills such as programming will be required in different areas now joins the imperative to ensure that professionals from other areas can migrate to technology positions in the future.

Requalification is the watchword among specialists in this market, who see the format as a way to supply the low supply of technology professionals by traditional colleges.

“We have to prepare young people, but our biggest challenge is to retrain adults from 30 years of age onwards so that they can work in the technology area” says Gustavo Leal, Senai’s operations director.

The engineer points out that the shortage of professionals for the area is not restricted to Brazil, but a global phenomenon that spread with the speed with which new technologies were adopted. “It is a demand all over the world. Countries will be as successful in the knowledge economy as they are able to respond to the challenges of training and requalification.”

Attracted to the area by the greater offer of vacancies and an average salary that exceeds twice the national average (R$1,971), economist Eduardo Dias, 30, migrated in 2020 to the technology area.

He enrolled in the Technology in Analysis and Systems Development course at the IFSP (Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of São Paulo) and, in the first year of the course, started receiving paid training in app development from a large company of the area.

“Before, it was common for me to send several resumes a day and not have many returns. Now, companies and recruiters call me and come to me”, he says.

Eduardo chose a second degree and the more traditional path to migrate to technology, but there are others – even shorter ones.

Initiatives aimed at enabling students and workers from other areas to work in the sector include training programs offered by companies, such as the Apple Academy, and online courses from platforms such as Alura.

Social movements such as the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers) have also created technology centers that offer training courses in the area in peripheral regions.

Revelo, a technology-oriented recruitment platform created in 2014, created a program aimed at short-term training of professionals in partnership with 42 technology education startups.

The company finances the training of a new professional for each person hired by the platform, which offers vacancies in companies such as Natura and Ambev. “We understand that recruitment is important in the short term, but training is essential”, says Lucas Mendes, one of the company’s founders.

According to Revelo, the demand for professionals in the field on the platform grew 670% in 2020, compared to 2019. Between January and October 2021, the increase was 480%, compared to the same period of the first year of the pandemic.

The most sought after professionals are those who develop websites (called web dev) and full stack developers, who can contribute at all stages of a new app project.

Companies are looking for professionals with technical capacity and some experience. And, in the area, remote work had high adherence among professionals and is here to stay. “We warn companies that if they insist on taking them back to the office, they will lose teams,” says Lucas.