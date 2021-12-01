New Year’s Eve canceled in DF for fear of new Ômicron variant

posted on 11/30/2021 12:44 PM / updated on 11/30/2021 1:09 PM



(credit: Wallace Martins/CB/DA Press)

The Federal District Government decided to suspend the relaxation of the measures against covid-19 scheduled for the end of the year, and canceled the New Year’s Eve party in the federal capital. The cancellation was confirmed to Correio this Tuesday morning (30/11), by the head of the local Executive, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

According to the governor, the definition was made in a meeting this morning, to deal with the matter. The cancellation occurred due to the risk of the new variant of the new coronavirus, Ômicron. For now, the new strain has not been confirmed in Brazil or in the DF but, according to Ibaneis, care is needed. “We want to avoid the possible circulation of the new variant”, he said.

About a week ago, the head of the local Executive announced that the Secretariat of Culture was preparing a party with at least five stages and shows in the DF. At the time, Ibaneis reiterated that the advance in vaccination and the fall in the pandemic rates were favorable for the celebrations.

Regarding the 2022 carnival, Ibaneis Rocha told the mail that has no definition of what it will be like.