Next generation NVIDIA GPUs arrives in 2022 and will utilize TSMC 5nm nodes

Code-named Ada Lovelace New Architecture Promises Big Leaps in Performance

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 gaming graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture are being prepared for release in 2022. In its latest report, DigiTimes says that partners, including Taiwanese factories that are NVIDIA partners, are gearing up for a big GPU update next year with GeForce RTX 40 series.

We’ve already heard about the possibility of NVIDIA using TSMC’s 5nm node for its next-generation gaming GPUs, Ada Lovelace, through “reliable leakers”, but this time the information comes directly from Taiwan-based factories where these GPUs will be manufactured. an account of Twitter called RetiredEnginner (@chiakokhua) revealed a snippet of information.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPUs will power the graphics cards GeForce RTX 40 that will compete with AMD RDNA 3 based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. There is still some speculation about the use of the system. MCM (Multi Chip Module) by NVIDIA. The GPU Hopper, which is mainly aimed at the Datacenter and AI segment, is supposedly being produced and will feature an architecture MCM CoWoS (Chip on a wafer with substrate, free translation). NVIDIA will not use an MCM design on their Ada Lovelace GPUs, so they will retain the traditional monolithic design. Ada Lovelace GPUs are expected to bring a number of important architectural innovations.



Based on previous rumors, there were rumors that NVIDIA would use TSMC’s N5 (5nm) node for its Ada Lovelace GPUs. This also includes the AD102 SKU, which will have a fully monolithic design. In your last tweet that talks about specific GPU settings, the AD102 GPU features a clock rate of up to 2.5 GHz (averaging 2.3 GHz). the chip AD102 appears to have 18,432 CUDA cores based on preliminary specifications (which may change), housed in 144 SM units. That’s almost double the cores present on Ampere boards, which were already a great advance over the Turings. A clock of 2.3-2.5 GHz would give us up to 85 to 92 TFLOPs of computing performance (FP32). That’s more than double the FP32 performance of the RTX 3090, which contains 36 TFLOPs of FP32 computing power.

big performance leap

The 150% jump in performance sounds huge, but it should be remembered that NVIDIA has already made a huge leap in FP32 numbers this generation with Ampere cards. The Ampere GA102 GPU (RTX 3090) offers 36 TFLOPs, while the Turing TU102 (RTX 2080 Ti) offers 13 TFLOPs. That’s over 150% increase in FP32, but the real world gaming performance increase for the RTX 3090 was about 50-60% faster over the RTX 2080 Ti. So one thing we shouldn’t forget is that the raw performance increase does not reflect the gaming performance. Also, we don’t know whether these clocks are peak maximum or base.

In addition, the leak also claims that the most powerful board in the family NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 would maintain a 384-bit bus interface, similar to RTX 3090. Interestingly, the leaker mentions GDDR6X memories, which means that NVIDIA will keep the same memory standards as the current generation. The card will have 24GB of memory, so we can expect single-sided 16Gb DRAM modules or 8Gb double-sided DRAM modules.



Comparison of the last two generations with speculations from Ada Lovelace boards:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090Ti will have version with 21 Gbps faster GDDR6X memory

Card is the first to use 2GB GDDR6X modules



