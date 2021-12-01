Nigeria, Africa’s Most Populous Country, Detects First Omicron Variant Cases | World

The omicron variant continues its progression around the world. Nigeria, the most populous country on the African continent, announced this Wednesday (1st) that it had detected the first cases of the strain in its territory.

Analyzes “identified and confirmed the first cases in Nigeria of B.1.1.529 Sars-CoV-2, currently known as the omicron variant,” said the head of the Nigerian Centers for Disease Control (NCDC), Ifedayo Adetifa. According to him, the strain was discovered in tests by three travelers who arrived in the country last week from South Africa.

Covid-19 vaccination in Abuja, Nigeria, March 2021 — Photo: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters

According to Nigerian health authorities, the three individuals are in quarantine. People with whom the infected have had contact are being sought out for testing.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nigeria has officially recorded 214,113 cases of the disease and 2,976 deaths. However, with 210 million inhabitants and a low number of tests, the number of infections and deaths is underestimated.

Despite having recently launched a vaccination campaign against Covid-19, the number of people immunized is extremely low. Only 3.5 million Nigerians completed the vaccination schedule. To try to fight the disease’s progression in the country, the Nigerian government said it intends to immunize 112 million people by the end of 2022, or 70% of the adult population.

The announcement of the discovery of the omicron in Nigeria coincides with the arrival of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. This is the first stage of an official trip by the head of state to the countries of West Africa.

WHO is against closing borders

After the announcement of the identification of the omicron variant in South Africa, Nigeria ordered all travelers to undergo a test within two days of arriving in the country. However, unlike several nations in recent days, no measures have been announced in relation to flights from the south of the African continent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Tuesday (30) that travel bans imposed by countries “will not prevent” the spread of the omicron variant. Since it was identified by South Africa, on November 24, the strain has been registered in several countries, including Brazil, which announced two cases on Tuesday (30).

In a statement released shortly thereafter, the organization said that people who are not fully vaccinated and are at risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19 “are advised to postpone their trips to areas of local transmission.” WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also called for “calm” and that governments “rationally” and “proportionately” to this new phase of the pandemic.

Tedros said he understood “the concern of all countries to protect their citizens” but expressed concern that several nations are implementing “general and brutal measures that are neither evidence-based nor effective on their own, and which will only aggravate inequalities”. He said such measures “may have a negative impact on global health efforts during the pandemic, discouraging countries from reporting and sharing epidemiological and sequencing data.”