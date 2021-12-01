No Renewal, Wallace Says Goodbye: “Our Paths Gone At This Time” | rowing

The attacker Wallace said goodbye to Remo this Tuesday, the 30th, in a post on his personal Instagram account. At the end of the contract, the player was grateful for the opportunity to defend the club from the youth teams.

– My time at the Rowing Club came to an end. I am tremendously proud to have worn this shirt for so long, to have become an even greater admirer of this institution and to be part of the history of this great club.

Our paths part at this time, but it won’t be a goodbye by far. This is just a see you soon. Thanks for everything. — Wallace, former Remus striker

Wallace arrived at Remo in 2015 to work in the youth categories. In 2018, he stood out in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup and ended up being loaned to Palmeiras. The player returned to Baenão, where he played 46 matches as a professional, scoring 10 goals.

In addition to striker Wallace, four other athletes are close to leaving the club even before the Copa Verde semifinal dispute. According to the report of the ge para, defenders Romércio and Edu, left-back Igor Fernandes and defensive midfielder Marcos Júnior negotiated the end of their relationship with Remo.

2 of 3 Marcos Júnior is leaving Remo — Photo: Samara Miranda/Remo Marcos Júnior is leaving Remo — Photo: Samara Miranda/Remo