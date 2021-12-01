Noah and Ayla are featured among baby names in 2021; Miguel and Helena lead

The duo of names Miguel and Helena continue to dominate the Baby Center Brasil ranking as the most chosen by parents. However, the survey carried out based on data from 325,000 babies registered on the platform shows a trend towards the choice of international names, with some of them starting to appear in the top 10 of the ranking.

For 11 years, Miguel has been the favorite boy name of Brazilian families. For girls, the most chosen name in the last four years was Helena.

Among the international names favored by new boy dads are Ravi and Noah. On the girls’ side, Ayla and Maya are the sensation of the moment, accompanied by female newcomers such as Chloe and Zoe.

The BabyCenter platform includes data from the website itself, from the free app Minha Pregnancy and Meu Baby Today, which monitor the pregnancy and development of the baby for up to one year. The 2021 ranking was drawn up based on the analysis of data referring to 325,000 babies born in 2021. In Brazil, around 2.7 million babies are born per year.

The 10 most chosen names for baby girls in 2021 were:

1 – Helena;

2 – Alice;

3 – Laura;

4 – Manuela;

5 – Sophia;

6 – Isabella;

7 – Luísa;

8 – Heloise;

9 – Cecilia;

10 – Maite.

The 10 most used boy names for babies in 2021 were:

1 – Michael;

2 – Arthur;

3 – Theo;

4 – Hector;

5 – Gael;

6 – David;

7 – Bernardo;

8 – Gabriel;

9 – Ravi;

10 – Noah

