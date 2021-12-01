Now at Atlético-MG, Tchê Tchê comments on chance of being three-time Brazilian champion: “The plug didn’t fall” | athletic-mg

The third Brazilian champion sash is about to be placed on his chest. Midfielder Tchê Tchê commented on being close to celebrating his third championship, now wearing the Atlético-MG shirt. “The plug didn’t fall.”

Galo is the leader with 78 points. Flamengo, who beat Ceará, totals 70. There are three rounds left, or nine points in dispute. Alvinegro secures the cup with a win or two draws. Thus, Atlético will be champion after 50 years. For Tchê Tchê, it’s a special flavor. He was champion for Palmeiras in 2016 (with Cuca) and in 2018.

– It’s a very difficult title, the teams get stronger every year, renowned players who played a good part of their career outside of Brazil are constantly returning to compete in the competition. It’s very important, happy to be about to win the third. The chip hasn’t really gone down yet. We are on the right way.

“I still don’t have much of the dimension of what will happen. In Belo Horizonte, I think it will stop after such a long time.” (Tche Tche)

1 of 2 Volante Tchê Tchê replaced Jair in the derby between Atlético-MG vs América-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Volante Tchê Tchê replaced Jair in the derby between Atlético-MG vs América-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético