Nubank (NUBR33) confirms cut from US$ 11 to US$ 9 in IPO

The holding of the Nubank, Nu Holdings has lowered the indicative price range of its initial public offering (IPO) in New York to $8 to $9 from an initial forecast of $10 to $11, which represents a cut of 20 %.

Nu Holdings plans to offer 289.15 million Class A shares in its IPO, which would add up to $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion. The news had been anticipated yesterday by the Bloomberg news agency, and was recently confirmed in a document sent to the SEC, the regulator of the US capital market.

O Nubank’s IPO price cut takes place amid the sharp fall in shares of several fintechs. An emblematic case was that of Paytm, which carried out one of the largest IPOs on the Indian Stock Exchange, with a turnover of US$ 2.5 billion. That didn’t stop a day after its debut, fintech’s role in digital payments from dropping 27%.

Paytm was not the only company in the sector to experience a sharp drop, which makes the market fear aversion to risk. Stone, for example, has already dropped 80% this year.

O Nubank IPO is scheduled to take place on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse) and B3 (B3SA3) on December 9th.

Experts found Nubank’s previous IPO price expensive

Despite Nubank being the largest digital bank in the world, experts have not been recommending the IPO to investors due to the pricing of the offer, which is considered high.

“O Nubank presents a pricing in line with what the international market is paying the biggest digital banks, but it is not because the market is paying that we will pay. In other words, we will not recommend joining the IPO”, wrote analysts from SUNO Research in a report released on the 25th.

SUNO also highlighted that the price of Nubank was 60% more expensive than that paid in the last round of investments, which included a contribution from Berkshire Hathaway, in Warren Buffett. “The price is practically impossible to justify with the company’s cash generation.”

Nord assessed that with a market value of US$49 billion in the mid-range of the IPO (US$10.50) and a historical Price/Earning (P/E) on the Exchange of 15 times, it meant that the company would need to deliver a profit of US$3.3 billion to trade in a multiple in line with the historical average of the Brazilian stock exchange.

“To achieve this billion-dollar profit, Nubank would need to earn 260 times more than the reported profit in the first half of 2021, considering an average dollar of $6,” Nord experts wrote in their report.

According to Levante Research, to achieve the opportunity cost Estimated, the company would have to grow its revenue at a compound rate close to 35%, something that was challenging even for the big techs. “In that case, Nubank would have to dominate America or cross the Atlantic Ocean and become a big tech,” he said. It is worth remembering that apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook they are big techs.

In addition, Levante saw relevant risk of permanent loss of capital in the investment in Nubank at this price. “Because of this, our recommendation is not to participate in the Nubank IPO“.