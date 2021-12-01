Nubank to debut on the New York Stock Exchange; stock price worth it? – 12/01/2021

The financial market is shaken by the entry of Nubank on the United States Stock Exchange (NYSE). Scheduled for December 8, the initial public offering (IPO) was announced in a statement on the company’s official blog and has left investors curious. How to invest in Nubank? Is the digital bank stock price worth it?

The matter is addressed by Felipe Bevilacqua, an analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimentos in his report this week on the recommended portfolio for investors. Learn about Nubank’s history and unravel its business model — and whether the estimated price of the offer makes sense, according to the analyst.

What is Nubank?

Nubank is one of the largest digital banks today, with 48.1 million customers present in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. The majority (97.8%) are individuals, against only 2.2% (1.1 million) of company accounts.

Founded in 2013 and of Brazilian origin, the startup in the financial sector has become popular for offering services such as credit cards, savings — through the so-called NuContas — and investments with lower fees and simpler procedures than traditional banks. All products offered by Nubank are 100% digital and seek to simplify, cheapen and make the financial journey of its customers more convenient.

The company currently has an engaged customer base satisfied with the quality and costs of the services offered. In addition, Nubank finds that those who choose its services, such as the main bank account, have saved more compared to traditional banks and competitors.

A breach in Latin America

The financial services sector in Latin America, the region that Nubank’s expansion strategy focuses on, still has a long way to go — despite a total population of 652 million people and a GDP of about $4.5 trillion, according to 2020 World Bank data.

According to a survey carried out by Nubank itself, the markets of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia together represent 60% of the population and 61% of the GDP in Latin America. Although digital banking is concentrated in these countries, the concentration of banks in them remains relatively low compared to developed economies such as the United States.

This data can be verified by analyzing the large number of adults who remain without a bank account in this region, in addition to the low level of household debt and little use of credit cards.

As the main reasons for this low adherence, the study points out the poor service provided by traditional banks, which makes customers feel very dissatisfied with the experience, or even “unbanked” (do not keep bank accounts).

It is in this little explored market and with the growth of internet access in Latin America that Nubank sees an opportunity to grow even more, as an alternative to traditional banks.

The secret of success

Today, being one of the largest digital banks in the world in terms of number of customers, Nubank seeks to attract new customers at a low cost. With a growth and engagement of the customer base, the company is then able to offer better products and experiences at attractive prices.

With greater customer engagement, more data is collected from them, improving credit granting at lower costs by understanding the risk profile of those who adhere to the bank. Thus, it is possible to offer products and services at lower rates, which benefits the consumer’s experience and attracts new customers for the company.

This entire process repeats itself, causing the Nubank ecosystem to continue to grow.

the “word of mouth”

In addition, according to the company, around 80% to 90% of customers were obtained organically, that is, through direct unpaid referral from an existing customer or through “word of mouth”.

This means that Nubank spends less money on advertising and marketing strategies to attract new customers than the competition. After all, a satisfied clientele willing to publicize your product is the best way to advertise — as it costs nothing and is natural.

To provide a quality service, Nubank built its own cloud-based banking platform without relying on third-party banking systems and credit card processors. The company also invests in automated support tools and a trained service team, the Xpeers.

The company continues with its business expansion strategies, geographically, with a growing presence in other Latin American markets, as well as sectorial, seeing opportunities in the e-commerce, healthcare and telecommunications sectors.

Arrival on the Stock Exchange

Faced with exponential growth in less than a decade of existence, Nubank decided to take the next step and go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company’s initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled for December 8, when the price of the shares will be defined, which will be traded under the NU ticker.

Fintech expects to hit the NYSE with a price per share between $10 and $11. If it hits the $11 price, Nubank’s market value will reach $50 billion, enough to guarantee the company the rank of most valuable financial institution in Brazil, surpassing Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4).

In addition, BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) will be made available, securities issued in Brazil that are backed by shares of companies listed abroad, which will be traded under the ticker NUBR33. The estimated price for the BDRs is between R$9.35 and R$10.29, and each title will represent 1/6 of the company’s common shares.

But how is it possible that a company that still doesn’t make a profit is worth more than the most profitable traditional banks in Brazil?

The difficult mission of putting a price on Nubank

Startups are, by definition, organizations that operate in an environment of extreme uncertainty. Because of that, the valuation — as the valuation process that aims to determine how much a company is actually worth — is called — of these companies is a challenging process.

Mature low-growth companies, such as large banks, are evaluated on the basis of profits and dividends distributed. Growth companies, such as startups, are evaluated by various variables of revenue, gross sales, or even operational data, in an attempt to predict how successful these companies might be in the future.

The analysis is carried out in this way, as embryonic companies, in most cases, do not generate results right from the start — in fact, they often show losses in the first years of operation.

In this context, startup evaluators started to develop more usual and adapted metrics for young and promising companies.

Essentially, a company is worth its current ability plus its future ability to pay dividends. Nubank is not capable of that yet, but one day it will be. Therefore, we believe that, sooner or later, fintech should be evaluated in the same way as other banks in the market – but it is still early, difficult and, at the limit, erratic, to make any forecast of profits and returns of digital banking.

Even so, the price charged by Nubank in its IPO seems to ignore all the risks associated with a technology company focused on growth, and places Brazilian fintech at market value levels worthy of established technology companies with a presence global.

In terms of products and services, we have no doubts about the quality of what Nubank offers. But how the company will use its vast customer base to build a profitable business model still deserves attention. Especially given the process of digitalization of traditional banks and the revolution in the way of making payments brought about by the implementation of Pix, the Central Bank’s resource transfer system, in Brazil.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that the future will be tech, and it is clear that technology companies are gaining more and more space in the global market. When the opportunity arises to allocate capital in a company participating in this universe, investors tend to get excited, looking to find the next Amazon or the next Google.

On the other hand, the reality is more complex, and I do not see fundamentals that justify the asking price by Nubank in its IPO, which would be more compatible with the market value of a more consolidated technology company with a global presence.

Despite the stretched valuation and the uncertainty surrounding the long-term profitability of the business, the share price should follow the international trend of technology-related stocks, which are at a good moment due to the low interest rates in the US, which today remain between 0 and 0.25%.

