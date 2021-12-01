Ômicron, Carnival and the hypocrisy of every day – Prism

The new variant of the coronavirus, called Ômicron, has already been detected in at least 17 countries. Of these, most are in Europe, which was already facing great difficulties due to the fourth wave of the disease. In addition to the nations that confirmed the new strain, others, including Brazil, are studying suspected cases.

Faced with this scenario, countries that seek to avoid a higher incidence of contamination are closing their borders; meanwhile, here in our country, especially in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the forecast for the celebration of the Carnival party continues.

As reported by R7, the São Paulo City Hall released on Saturday (27) the first 440 street blocks approved for the 2022 Carnival parade. In parallel, the Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba launched a manifesto for the realization of the sambódromo parades.

Everything indicates that the City of Rio de Janeiro is convinced that the Cariocas will have New Year’s Eve this year and also the Carnival party in 2022. In a recent interview with Jovem Pan, the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, declared that it does not exist possibility of the city canceling or postponing the parties and that, at this time, there is no reason for cancellation or postponement.

New discussions about hosting large events should take place as Ômicron unfortunately moves forward. Little is known about this variant, only that it carries a large number of mutations. Everything else is being analyzed.

Given this, is it prudent to wait for an escalation of Covid-19 cases to define the realization of large events?

The same mistake?

The most prudent response, given everything we’ve experienced over the past two years, would be to be cautious. “For me, there would be no Carnival. But there is a detail, I am not the one who decides. According to the STF, the governors and mayors are the ones who decide,” said President Jair Bolsonaro.

You may remember the 2020 Carnival, when, on the eve of the start of the revelry, Brazil had a suspicious case of Covid-19. At that time, the virus was already present in 26 countries, but the authorities decided to take the risk.

To this day I can’t accept that, even with the new coronavirus spreading throughout the country, Carnival has not been cancelled. There were many experts who said that one of the reasons given for the explosion in the number of cases was the holding of this party, which every year attracts millions of people from all over the world.

As much as a possible cancellation has some economic effect, nothing compares to having to close all businesses and make people “stay at home” without being able to work.

“Then, don’t come accusing the president. They left the children without classes, the people without jobs and now they want to release Carnival in Brazil? Even after the South African strain. That’s the clowning,” published Minister Fábio Faria, from Communications.

The most prudent would be, before encouraging the agglomeration of people from different countries, to wait for the conclusions of science regarding Ômicron. Otherwise, going ahead with these events will be a great irresponsibility that could have devastating effects and will only prove that the concern of these authorities was never about lives, but about the political and ideological benefits that the pandemic could bring to them.