Ômicron generates pessimism about vaccine efficacy, but caution is needed – 11/30/2021

The omicron variant could resist current vaccines against the coronavirus, warned the head of the Moderna laboratory on Tuesday (30), coinciding with an increase in restrictions in several countries to try to prevent the spread of this mutation, which was already in the Netherlands for a week sooner than the authorities thought.

Therefore, the director of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked for “calm” to the Member States, so that they responded in a “rational” and “proportional” way.

Tedros said he understood “the concern of all countries to protect their citizens” but expressed concern that several nations are implementing “general and brutal measures that are neither evidence-based nor effective on their own, and which will only aggravate inequalities”.

In a newspaper interview Financial Times, the president of the American laboratory Moderna, Stephan Bancel, pointed out that there could be a “significant reduction” in the effectiveness of current vaccines against this variant and that these data will arrive in the next two weeks, but scientists are not optimistic.

“All the scientists I’ve talked to […] they feel that ‘this will not be good,'” Bancel said.

Several laboratories, such as Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) are working on new versions of the anticovid vaccine specific against the new strain.

When it comes to the immunizer adapted against this variant, the European drug regulatory agency (EMA, its acronym in English) could authorize it within three or four months, said the director of the agency, Emer Cooke.

WHO called omicron “worrying” and warned that it poses “a very high risk” to the world.

To date, the covid-19 pandemic has left at least 5.2 million dead since its emergence in China at the end of 2019, according to a balance sheet established by the AFP on Tuesday.

the masks return

The discovery of the new variant, initially detected in South Africa, was notified to the WHO on 24 November, but on Tuesday, Dutch authorities announced that the omicron had already arrived in the Netherlands on 19 November, a week before the that was thought.

The Netherlands Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM, for its acronym in Dutch) “detected the omicron variant in two tests carried out in the country on November 19 and 23,” the health authority said in a statement.

Until now, the first omicron cases in the Netherlands were thought to be the 14 that tested positive and arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on 26 November.

The strain has already been detected in numerous countries around the world and has led many of them to re-establish travel restrictions, especially with southern African countries, but also to reinforce measures at the domestic level.

So, from this Tuesday, the British will have to wear masks in public transport and in commerce. In addition, the United Kingdom, where covid-19 has already left around 145,000 dead, has tightened measures for entry into the country.

A similar decision was taken by Japan, which on Tuesday detected the first case of omicron in its territory, in a man between 30 and 40 years old who came from Namibia. On Monday (29), the Japanese government announced border restrictions and vetoed entry to all foreigners who are not residents of the country.

The Spanish government, in turn, announced on Tuesday that it will suspend flights from several countries in southern Africa from Thursday (2) until December 15, to “limit the spread” of the variant.

In France, which on Tuesday detected the first case in the island of Réunion, an overseas department located in the Indian Ocean, health authorities recommended the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old who are at risk of a serious form of covid-19.

In Germany, which has been facing a virulent wave of contagions for a few weeks, the Parliament will decide whether the vaccine is mandatory from now until the end of the year, announced future chancellor Olaf Scholz, after taking a favorable stance on the measure.

Impact on the economy

No covid-19 variant has caused so much concern since the emergence of delta, which is now dominant and quite contagious. However, the omicron has not yet caused any deaths, at least according to official figures.

In the economic field, experts highlighted that omicron poses a threat to the world recovery, especially due to travel restrictions.

According to Gregory Daco, an economist at Oxford Economics, if omicron causes “relatively mild symptoms” and current vaccines are “effective”, the estimated economic impact for 2022 could be 0.25%, on world growth, estimated at 4, 9% by the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

However, if the strain were extremely lethal and forced the imposition of large-scale containment measures, the projected growth could be as little as 2.3%.