Ômicron: Government says it expects ‘further clarification’ before extending flight restrictions | Policy

The federal government informed this Tuesday (30), in an official note, that it awaits “further clarification” on the epidemiological situation of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia before defining whether it will block flights from these countries to Brazil.

On Saturday (27), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued a technical note to recommend that Brazil expand the list of countries in southern Africa included in this flight restriction, and also start to veto planes from these four nations.

“Monitoring the epidemiological situation in the world, especially in countries with confirmed cases of the new variant, will continue to be carried out by the Ministry of Health, through the Health Surveillance Secretariat, which coordinates a situation room to monitor the evolution of the pandemic in the Brazil and the world,” says the statement (see full below).

The note released by the federal government makes no mention of a possible requirement for a vaccination certificate for those arriving in Brazil.

In a note sent to GloboNews, Anvisa said that it maintained, at the meeting, “the need for measures to be taken immediately”.

“The agency added that with the identification of Omicron in Brazilian territory, the adoption of restrictions was even more necessary. The agency reiterates the terms of its technical recommendations”, says Anvisa.

Also on Saturday, the government published an ordinance that temporarily prohibits flights originating from or passing through, in the last 14 days, six other African countries: South Africa — where the variant was first identified —, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The restriction took effect from Monday (29). The ordinance was signed by Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security), Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Infrastructure).

This Tuesday, representatives of the same portfolios and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting with Anvisa – the ministers did not go to the site. The government did not say when the next meeting will be to address these restrictions.

‘We must not impose discriminatory measures by country,’ says infectologist about the measures adopted by Brazil against micron

All continents already register cases of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. On Sunday (28), Canada became the first country in the Americas to confirm the infection, there were 2 cases in the province of Ontario.

The variant, initially called B.1.1.529, was first identified in South Africa by virologist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the country’s Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, who announced the discovery on Thursday (25).

The variant is worrying because it has 50 mutations – something never seen before – with more than 30 in the “spike” protein (the “key” that the virus uses to enter cells and which is the target of most vaccines against Covid-19. ).

The Adolfo Lutz Institute confirmed this Tuesday (30) two positive results for the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil. The genetic sequencing that pointed out the variant in the tests of two passengers coming from South Africa was carried out by Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

A third suspected case, of a passenger who came from Ethiopia and disembarked in Guarulhos, is still under investigation by Lutz.

According to the São Paulo State Health Department, the two confirmed cases are a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, from South Africa.

São Paulo identifies the first two cases of omicron in Brazil

Both had positive results in PCR tests collected at the Einstein laboratory installed at Guarulhos International Airport on November 25th. Both had mild symptoms at the time.

The two are Brazilian missionaries, who live in South Africa and came to São Paulo to visit family members who live in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo.

Rules for countries with restricted flights

The ordinance that suspended flights from the six countries also temporarily suspended the authorization of foreigners traveling to Brazil from or passing through these six African countries in the last 14 days.

The text published by the government also provides for some exceptions. According to the text, the Brazilian traveler coming or passing through the six African countries, in the last 14 days before embarking, upon entering Brazilian territory, must remain in quarantine for 14 days in the city of their final destination.

This rule also applies to the traveler who falls into one of these situations:

foreigner with permanent residence, for a fixed or indefinite period, in Brazilian territory;

foreign professional on a mission at the service of an international organization, as long as identified;

foreign official accredited to the Brazilian government; and

foreign spouse, partner, child, parent or guardian of a Brazilian; foreigner whose entry is specifically authorized by the Brazilian government in view of the public interest or for humanitarian reasons; and foreigner with a National Migration Registry.

Read below the full note released by the Civil House:

In a meeting this Tuesday (30), at the Palácio do Planalto, representatives of the Civil House and the Ministries of Health; Justice and Public Security; Infrastructure; Foreign Affairs and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) decided that there is a need for further clarification on the epidemiological situation in Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, in relation to the new variant of the coronavirus, called Ômicron, before taking a decision on the restrictions recommended in Anvisa’s technical note.

The monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the world, especially in countries with confirmed cases of the new variant, will continue to be carried out by the Ministry of Health, through the Health Surveillance Secretariat, which coordinates a situation room to monitor the evolution of the pandemic in Brazil and in the world.