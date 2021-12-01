Ômicron variant: Health investigates suspected case in Ribeirão Preto – News

*Subject updated at 6:32 pm on Tuesday, 30.

The Municipal Health Department reported on Tuesday, 30, that it is investigating a case of Covid-19 in Ribeirão Preto that may have been caused by the new variant Ômicron.

In a note, the Secretariat did not give details, but confirmed that it collected the patient’s material for analysis and is awaiting the result.

Ômicron variant

Named Ômicron – a Greek letter corresponding to the letter “o” of the alphabet -, the new variant of the coronavirus was confirmed in regions of Africa, the strain B.1.1.529, was identified in Botswana, a country neighboring South Africa, in mid- from November.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the variant could become responsible for most new records of infection by the new coronavirus in South African provinces. In addition to countries neighboring Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), cases of the Ômicron variant have also been reported in other regions. Hong Kong, China, was the first of them. Israel and Belgium also had records, cases that remain isolated.

Confirmed cases

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed this Tuesday afternoon, 30, that the samples will be sent for laboratory analysis. two Brazilians who tested positive for the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus. The testing was carried out by the Albert Einstein laboratory.

The positive case investigated is that of a passenger coming from South Africa and that landed at the international airport in Guarulhos, São Paulo, on the 23rd. The passenger had a negative RT-PCR result and was going to return to the African country on the 25th. take another test, accompanied by his wife, to be able to board. In this new test, the two tested positive for covid-19 and a communication was made to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) in São Paulo.

