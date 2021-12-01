Ômicron variant: Know the five symptoms of the new strain of Covid-19 | Health

Play/FreePic Ômicron variant: know the five symptoms of the new strain of Covid-19

Discovered last week in South Africa and classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern (VOC), Ômicron arrived in Brazil. The new strain was identified in São Paulo. What is known so far is that the symptoms of Ômicron are different from those of Delta, which is responsible for most recent cases of Covid-19 in the world.

Physician Angelique Coetzee, who saw several patients with the new variant before it was discovered, noticed a change in the symptoms presented by patients. According to her, who is also president of the Medical Association of South Africa, the symptoms of Ômicron reported by patients were:

tiredness;

muscle aches;

“throat itch” or “throat scratching”;

low-grade fever (in a few cases);

dry cough (few cases).

According to the doctor, the symptoms of Ômicron are more similar to the Beta variant. Tiredness was the main reason that led people to seek help from the doctor. The most common symptoms of Delta were elevated pulse rate, low oxygen levels, and loss of smell and taste.

So far, patients infected with Ômicron have only had mild symptoms. However, the new variant worries the WHO and the countries because of the 50 mutations that the new strain presents, 32 being only in protein S, the main target of the vaccines developed so far.

It is also believed that it may be more transmissible than Delta, as the number of Covid-19 cases from South Africa has increased.