Omicron variant may surpass delta, says South African expert – 11/30/2021

The omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in southern Africa could be the most likely candidate to debunk the highly contagious delta variant, the director of the NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa) said on Tuesday. However, caution is required for any kind of foregone conclusion.

The discovery of the omicron has caused global alarm, prompting countries to limit travel from southern Africa for fear that it will spread quickly even in vaccinated populations. The WHO (World Health Organization) said it poses a “very high” global risk of infection outbreaks.

“We thought: ‘What will prevail over the delta?’ This has always been the question, in terms of transmissibility at least… maybe this particular variant is the variant,” Adrian Puren, interim executive director of the NICD, told Reuters in an interview.

If omicron proves to be more transmissible than delta, this could trigger a sharp spike in infections that could put pressure on hospitals.

Puren said scientists should know within four weeks how far the omicron can escape immunity induced by vaccines or past infections and whether it leads to clinical symptoms worse than those of other strains.

Occasional reports from doctors treating South African covid-19 patients indicate that the omicron appears to be producing mild symptoms such as a dry cough, fever, and night sweats, but experts advise against drawing firm conclusions.

