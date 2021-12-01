Ômicron variant may surpass Delta, says South African expert – News

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus detected in southern Africa may be the most likely candidate to debunk the highly contagious Delta variant, said the director of the NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa) on Tuesday (30).

The discovery of Ômicron has caused global alarm, prompting countries to limit travel from southern Africa for fear that it will spread quickly even in vaccinated populations. The WHO (World Health Organization) said the strain poses a “very high” global risk of infection outbreaks.

“We thought, ‘What will prevail over Delta?’ That has always been the question, in terms of transmissibility, at least … maybe this particular variant is the variant,” said Adrian Puren, interim executive director of the NICD, to Reuters in an interview.

If Ômicron proves to be more transmissible than Delta, it could trigger a sharp spike in infections that could put pressure on hospitals.

Puren said scientists should know within four weeks how far Ômicron can escape immunity induced by vaccines or past infections and whether it leads to clinical symptoms worse than those caused by other strains.

Occasional reports from doctors treating South African Covid-19 patients reveal that Omicron appears to be producing mild symptoms such as a dry cough, fever and night sweats, but experts advise against drawing firm conclusions.

