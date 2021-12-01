On the 13th, Bradesco’s application presents instability

This Tuesday (30), the application of Bradesco has been showing instability since at least 9 am. Today, many workers receive the first installment of the 13th salary.

At the twitter, the bank account has been responding to internet users with the following text: “Hi, sorry for the inconvenience! The responsible area identified what happened and is already working to have the regularization done as soon as possible. Please, if possible, access your account via Internet Banking or via Fone Fácil.”

+ Capital will use Pfizer as a second dose on those who received Janssen

THE little see contacted the institution’s press office, who replied as follows: “Bradesco’s PF App presented occasional intermittent moments. Teams are working towards regularization as soon as possible. The other service channels operate normally.”

The impediment to receiving the 13th and accessing the account led many customers to complain about the service on social networks:

The poor are very humiliated in this country, the example of today was the payment of the first installment of the tenth and the fall of the Bradesco app — Scar (@imannagabriella) November 30, 2021

Continues after advertising

@Bradesco, are you guys kidding?

App buggy, in the middle of the 30th day and in the middle of banking?

I’ll pay the bill late because of your incompetence?! — Rodrigo Simeão (@rodsimeao) November 30, 2021

Everyone rushing to check the 13th on Bradesco’s app, and it’s off the air. — Raphael Carneiro, CFP® (@R_Carneiro) November 30, 2021

+Subscribe to Vejinha from 6.90.

Every Friday morning, entertainment reporter Barbara Demerov makes a selection of movies and series to watch in theaters or at home. register here to receive our newsletter E-mail successfully registered! You will soon receive our email