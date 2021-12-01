Only in a bikini, Lusa Sonza exercises and instigates fans by sensualizing – Famous

Lusa Sonza (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Tuesday morning (11/30), the singer


Lusa Sonza

instigated his followers by sharing his workout on social media, wearing only a bikini and cropped. The famous shared a sequence of videos in which she appears exercising.

Sonza


abused the sensuality by wearing a bikini cut, drawing the attention of his fans. The artist began the exercises by doing squats and then focusing on her abdomen and standing in a plank position. Soon after, he takes the opportunity to show off his body.

Lusa working out (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

It is worth remembering that earlier this month, the famous company had its website hacked. Instead of information about her, the link has photos, videos and illustrations of artists who have died. Among the personalities were

Marlia Mendona

, who died in an air accident in the region of Caratinga, Minas Gerais, on the first Friday (11/05) of the month, and whose

Portuguese


it was next.

In addition to the queen of suffering, the portal started to show clips of Brazilian singers, such as:

MC Kevin

and

Mr catra

. And illustrations in memory of American rappers

Lil Peep

,

XXXTentacion

, from the leader and vocalist of the band Nirvana,

Kurt Cobain

and the brazilian band

Killer Castor Beans

. The site also has images referring to the football team

Chapecoense

.

The actor

Chadwick Aaron Boseman

, the athlete

Kobe Bryant

and the interpreter of Louro Jos,

Tom Veiga

, also appeared in the link of


Sonza

. The singer’s press office said to the columnist

Leo Days

, from the newspaper

metropolis

:

“The website of singer Lusa Sonza was invaded by hackers last Monday morning (8/11). The team is already aware, and trying to resolve the incident as soon as possible. We ask for everyone’s understanding.”

