Opel and Vauxhall debut New Astra Sports Tourer

The Nova Astra Sports Tourer appears before its launch in Europe, where it will be an attractive option in a segment that is always under pressure on the continent.

Now on the Stellantis EMP2 modular platform, the Anglo-Teutonic station wagon now offers a propulsion package similar to the Novo Astra.

That means it starts with the Puretech 1.2 Turbo engine at 110 or 130 horsepower, as well as plug-in hybrid versions with 180 or 225 horsepower, both using the Puretech 1.6 engine (THP).

Furthermore, it uses an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission, as well as a 130 horsepower 1.6 BlueHDi diesel version.

Visually, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2022 features the Vizor front, as well as wider D-pillars, which are highlighted by the paintwork.

At 4.64 m long, 1.86 m wide, 1.48 m high and 2.73 m wheelbase, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2022 has good internal space, but has two luggage compartments.

In petrol or diesel versions, the Nova Astra Sports Tourer 2022 has 608 liters in the trunk, going up to 1,634 liters. The hybrid versions, on the other hand, feature 548 and 1574 liters.

The internal capacity is almost the same as the Volkswagen Golf Variant, thus intensifying the dispute for customers who need to take their families with everything inside.

At the back, the lanterns are sharp and fully LED. Inside, the rear seat is divided into three parts. On the panel, two 10-inch screens concentrate cluster and infotainment.

The center console has a metallic finish and a gear knob, as well as a covered cup holder and driving controls.

The steering wheel draws attention to a metallic horizontal frieze that divides the flat base of the steering wheel, being similar in shape to the auxiliary brake light, connected to a dorsal fin on the roof.

Known as the OV52 (OV51 is the Astra), the van is yet to be joined by a crossover, identified as the OV54, but that will take another two years.