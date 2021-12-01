Ore advances with scenario for demand after low in November

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) – Iron ore starts high in December in the wake of a record period of monthly losses, with investors focused on the outlook for steel demand in China and prepared for volatility until the end of the year.

Negotiations with the raw material were marked by strong fluctuations this year. Prices have more than halved from their May high in response to further cuts in China’s steel production in the second half and restrictions on the country’s real estate sector, which have caused turmoil in metals markets.

Officials have repeatedly promised to cut annual steel output this year, and mills are on track to meet the target after October output hit the lowest level in nearly four years.

China’s daily crude steel output is expected to decline month-on-month in November as some steelmakers reported losses due to falling steel prices, according to a statement by consultancy Mysteel. However, production may increase somewhat in December as mills resume production due to lower fuel costs, according to the report.

“The steel market could see the most intense rivalry in December” between conflicting factors such as policies for the real estate sector, the mission to reduce steel production and seasonal demand for construction and cash delivery, writes Wang Jianhua, analyst. Mysteel’s steel head. in another report.

On the macro front, China’s Deputy Prime Minister Liu He said economic growth should exceed the previous target, set above 6%. The commentary follows the improvement in manufacturing activity in November, when a construction indicator reached its highest level in three months.

Iron ore futures contracts rose 1.8%, to US$ 103.90 a ton, at 3:05 pm in Singapore. The commodity ended November with a fall of 3.9%, the fifth consecutive monthly low. Prices in Dalian finished up 2.4%, while steel rebar and hot rolled coil futures advanced in Shanghai.

