Pacaembu Stadium to have a luxury hotel in a building in place of the toboggan, already demolished – Sports

THE Allegra Pacaembu, holder of the grant of the Paulo Machado de Carvalho Municipal Stadium, the Pacaembu, for the next 35 years, concluded last month the demolition of the toboggan and announced on Tuesday that the building that will be built on the site of the old structure will have a luxury hotel that will occupy two floors.

The stadium is expected to reopen in November 2023. Before that, starting in January of next year, the yellow and green stands will be opened free of charge for the public to follow the progress of the works.

In addition to the hotel, to be created from the agreement signed with Universal Music Hotels, a hotel chain that is an arm of the homonymous record label, the new building will house cafes, restaurants, offices, multifunctional spaces, a gastronomic market, a convention center and events and a new space for up to 8,500 people in the basement of Pacaembu. There are five floors and four basements. On the roof of this new development there will also be a raised square with lateral access to Desembargador Paulo Passaláqua and Itápolis streets, which surround the entire complex and Charles Miller square.

While acknowledging that the profile of the public that will come to the space will change, the concessionaire’s CEO, Eduardo Barella, understands that the new Pacaembu will not be elitist, but democratized, with the new logic of use of the structure, no longer restricted to games of football and open to cultural events, such as concerts and art exhibitions.

“We are democratizing Pacaembu and its use. Pacaembu was only focused on football, now this use will be extended to culture,” argued Barella. “This space will be inclusive and democratic. But for that we need to make a connection with other areas”.

The administrator stated that the tendency of large stadiums is to diversify their use and believes that the public wants to consume “experiences”. But he guarantees that Pacaembu will not lose its charm, originality and, above all, its historical essence. “Pacaembu has something that no new development in the city has: history. The history built at Pacaembu drives this experience. It’s the audience for music, sport, culture.”

This Tuesday, Barella was at the complex accompanied by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to give details on the construction of the hotel, which will overlook the lawn. The stadium was opened for the first time since the demolition of the toboggan, where fans with cheaper tickets were accommodated. This logic will change when the stadium is reopened.

Although it is not yet possible to project the amount that will be charged for entries, it is certain that the average ticket will increase. But for the concessionaire’s CEO, there will be space for the public with greater purchasing power and also for those who cannot pay much to watch a game or musical event. Without the toboggan, the stadium will have its capacity reduced to 25 thousand people.

“Here, before, the average ticket was BRL 27. The guy who wanted hospitality did not come to Pacaembu and we are not excluding those who paid the cheapest ticket. We will have here a stadium with the same audience average as before. of cauldron”, says the businessman. “We are setting up a democratic project that raises the average ticket, but without leaving out the fans who buy the cheapest ticket”, he reinforces.

He stated that he has been talking to the presidents of several clubs and guaranteed that the stadium will continue to be used by the teams from its reopening. Palmeiras, for example, will not be able to use Allianz Parque on several dates in 2022 due to the full schedule of shows next year. But he won’t be able to send his games at Pacaembu either, which is still under construction. For now, the managers cannot give a guarantee of use as this depends on the team’s results on the field. “Our idea is to tell the club not to pay the rent for us anymore, but to be our partner on the matchday”, says the leader of the consortium that won the concession.

Barella, who is a Corinthians fanatic, plans to turn Pacaembu into stage shows, “something close to the American concept,” he said. “Those who go to the stadium don’t just go to the game. They’ll eat at the restaurant, they’ll hit the ball with ex-players in the marketing activations.”

His idea is to transform the complex into “a hub of experiences that will rescue the pillars of culture and leisure and enhance its use in sports”. Mayor Ricardo Nunes said that the Pacaembu concession to the private sector “improves the sports environment in São Paulo” and “strengthens business and tourism in the city.”

New Pacaembu

Allegra Pacaembu took over the Pacaembu complex in 2020. The concessionaire paid R$111 million for the right to manage the site for 35 years. In addition to the payment of fixed and variable concessions, the concessionaire is investing around R$ 400 million in the recovery and modernization of the complex and in the construction of a new building, in place of the old toboggan, which has already been demolished, and plans to raise BRL 100 million annually with the new sports, entertainment and culture center from the third year of use.

The Pacaembu is listed and the toboggan removal was previously authorized by the bodies responsible for the city’s historical heritage (Conpresp and Condephaat). Demolition began in late June and was completed in October.

The work was the subject of a court decision on March 31, when an injunction prevented the start of the renovation, alleging that the intervention in the preserved complex harmed the historical heritage by predicting the overthrow of the Tobogã, the grandstand built in 1970, 30 years after the inauguration of Pacaembu. But a new decision, dated 16 June, annulled the previous one.

The renovation, which will last up to 28 months, did not include the area listed by the historical heritage and in which, for example, the Football Museum is installed. The reopening of the stadium is expected to take place in November 2023. The stands will be renovated and

The swimming pool and sports center are still in public use, with free access, except when there is a reservation for events or rental. To attend these facilities, which are currently closed, all you need to do is be a member of Pacaembu.