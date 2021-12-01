Palmeiras beats Cuiabá and helps Grêmio against Z4

Palmeiras went to Mato Grosso and beat Cuiabá 3-1, confirming third place in Brasileirão two rounds in advance. There is no longer any way to be overtaken by Corinthians and no way to get to Flamengo. Cuiabá’s defeat was great for Grêmio.

The Midwestern team is in a terrible situation in the last rounds, with 4 points added from the last 15 played. But their fall is not recent and it started about 10 rounds ago. Before, they even dreamed of a place in the G8, but the reality turned out to be quite different.

The truth is that Cuiabá have 43 points and Grêmio still have a chance to overtake them. The account is as follows: the tricolor wins every game, so Cuiabá could draw at most two out of three. Or, Immortal wins two and draws one, and Cuiabá loses them all.

This defeat for Palmeiras would be something normal if it were for that Libertadores champion team or the reserve team. However, coach Abel Ferreira selected a sort of Team C and even so it was enough to win 3-1.

Cuiabá is Grêmio’s rival against relegation

As it is still possible to reach 45 points, in practice, all teams that are below that in the table should still be considered Grêmio’s rivals against relegation.

Cuiabá will have a direct duel against Athletico-PR on Friday (3) and whoever loses will be in a very dangerous situation. Afterwards, they still take Fortaleza and Santos, to conclude the Brasileirão 2021.

Image: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras