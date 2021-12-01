Palmeiras is looking for stars, but may lose Gómez, Abel Ferreira and 2 more

Credit: Reproduction/Flickr Palmeiras/Flickr Flamengo/Assembly

The month of November was historic for Palmeiras. The club alviverde won the third cup of the Libertadores da América. In addition to the achievement, however, the Allianz Parque team fan read many rumors involving athletes and even the coach of Verdão.

Thinking about it, the fans.com separated the main market news from the ball that involved Palmeiras in November and that may have news in December, when the transfer window will be even more agitated.

CHECK THE LATEST NEWS FROM PALMEIRAS ON THE MARKET:

Rumors of departure

Gustavo Gomez: One of the captains of the squad in the two Libertadores conquests in 2021, the Paraguayan defender could leave Palmeiras to play for another team in South America. According to ‘Fichajes.net’, the player became a target of Boca Juniors for the next season.

Abel Ferreira: After a victorious but turbulent year in Brazilian football, the Portuguese commander still does not know if he will remain in charge of Palmeiras in 2022. Thinking about it, Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, took advantage and sent an offer to Abel, who refused, according to the ‘ ge’.

William: With no space in the current squad of Palmeiras, the striker can change teams in São Paulo. Santos wants to have the 35-year-old player next season and is negotiating with the board of alviverde, according to the website ‘Gazeta Esportiva’.

Felipe Melo: With a contract valid until the end of the year, the midfielder must talk about his future only under the management of Leila Pereira. Meanwhile, Cruzeiro, Fluminense and Internacional hope to have the experienced player next season.

incoming rumors

Soteldo: Former Santos midfielder, the Venezuelan player had rumors linked to Verdão during the last month. Dissatisfied in Toronto, Canada (but who plays Major League Soccer, United States), the player is treated as a great target of the club alviverde.

Peter: Reserve at Flamengo this season, the striker had rumors linked to Palmeiras as the possible main signing of Leila Pereira in his first year of management. The title before the World Cup in 2022 could be motivation for a transfer of the centre-forward.

Navarre: One of the highlights of the Serie B of Brasileirão with Botafogo, champion of the second division, the center forward is another option for the position for the squad of Palmeiras in 2022. Player is at the end of his contract, refused MLS offer and can settle with the club alviverde.

