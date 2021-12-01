Palmeiras picks up boys in the 1st game after the Libertadores trio; see the team – 11/30/2021

Palmeiras will have a team of newcomers to face Cuiabá, today (30), at Arena Pantanal, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the anticipation of the holidays of its main players, Verdão chose to take several boys to the match in the capital of Mato Grosso.

To give you an idea, Gabriel Menino is the player with the most shooting among the holders and therefore will be the captain. Others who have already been around the starting lineup are full-back Victor Luís and defenders Kuscevic and Renan.

This will be the first match for Palmeiras after winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores, last Saturday (27), with a 2-1 victory over Flamengo. Now, the order is to rest the squad to start the 2022 season with an eye on the Club World Cup.

Before the end of the season, Palmeiras has two more matches for Brasileirão. Verdão travels to Curitiba to face Athletico-PR and closes its participation at home against Ceará.

Palmeiras will enter the field with the following lineup: Vinícius; Gabriel Menino, Kuscevic, Renan and Victor Luís; Matheus Fernandes, Gustavo Garcia, Giovani, Gabriel Silva and Gabriel Verón; Michel.

Palmeiras no longer has great aspirations in Brasileirão. The team occupies third place, with 59 points, and no longer has a chance to move up in the table. It can still be overtaken by Corinthians and Fortaleza, but that would not change its competition calendar for 2022 in relation to continental tournaments – Verdão is already guaranteed in the group stage of the Libertadores.

Cuiabá, on the other hand, is still fighting relegation. Jorginho’s team occupies 15th place, with 43 points, and has only three more than Bahia, which is the first in the relegation zone. The team is scaled like this: Walter; João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pepê; Max, Jenison and Clayson.