Palmeiras uses kids and beats Cuiabá in the 1st game after the Libertadores trio – 11/30/2021

Palmeiras put a team of boys on the field and did well in their first game after winning the tri-championship of the Copa Libertadores da América. Verdão defeated Cuiabá by 3-1, today (30), at Arena Pantanal, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship and, to top it off, presented new values ​​for the future. Gabriel Silva, Giovani and Gabriel Verón scored for São Paulo, while Alan Empereur discounted for Dourado.

With nine players from the starting lineup revealed in their youth categories, Palmeiras took advantage of the speed of their attackers, which is also a mark of the main team, to open up an advantage in the first half. The result took Verdão to 62 points, ensuring Brasileirão’s third place. While the young revelations showed their face in Cuiabá, the planning for the main team of Palmeiras foresees vacations starting on Saturday (4).

On the other hand, Cuiabá starts to get complicated at the bottom of the leaderboard. With the stumbling block at home, the team led by Jorginho is parked on 43 points, occupying 15th place. The Mato Grosso team has only three points of advantage over Bahia, which is the team that opens the relegation zone.

Palmeiras’ next game will be against Athletico-PR, on Monday (6), at Arena da Baixada. Again, this team of boys should be the one to face off. Interestingly, Cuiabá has the same opponent ahead. As the final rounds of Brasileirão are all perforated, the duel at Arena da Baixada will be valid for the 35th round and takes place on Friday (3).

Girl takes action in Verdão

The base categories of Palmeiras started to bear fruit some time ago. And they showed again today that new values ​​are appearing for the future. As part of planning for 2022, the club chose to cast a team with newcomers and give the main squad a break. The holidays start next Saturday (4) so ​​the next season can be brought forward. The objective is to dispute the Club World Cup, which takes place in the first half of February. Of the first team that faced Cuiabá, nine were revealed by Verdão itself, and five of them had hardly been used in the current season.

Speed ​​dictates the Palmeiras game

Palmeiras’ lineup was based on his young revelations. But just as with the holders, speed was a hallmark of the offensive sector. And that became clear after 3 minutes, when Verdão opened the scoring. In a throw by Michel on the right side, the ball was more for Paulão, but Cuiabá’s back was passed by Gabriel Silva, who still dribbled goalkeeper Walter before sending it to goal.

Golden misses the attack

The need for victory seems to have hindered Cuiabá at the beginning of the match. Dourado couldn’t impose speed on the climbs to the attack and much less pressure on the defense of Palmeiras. The best chance came in the 13th minute, when Camilo was free for a shot from the edge of the area. The ball, however, hit Rafael Gava on the trajectory and went out the end line.

Goal and tribute to grandma

One of the highlights of the young Palmeiras team was Giovani. Left-handed, the 17-year-old player played on the right of the attack and made the defensive sector of Cuiabá hell, especially the full-back Uendel. And it was from his feet that the second goal in São Paulo came. After launching Kuscevic, Gabriel Menino made a slight head deviation towards the attack. Giovani then took off towards the goal. At the entrance to the area, he swayed in front of Alan Empereur and delivered a low, placed kick into the right corner. “It’s been an amazing night for me. I recently lost my grandma. I remember telling her ‘hold on a little to play pro.’ attacker in an interview with Premiere channel.

Cuiabá decreases without celebration

Over time, Cuiabá found themselves and started to threaten the goal of Palmeiras, although it did not create a clear chance of goal. Until the end of the first half, the best one happened with a shot by Pepê from the edge of the area for an easy defense by Vinícius. But it was in a set-piece play that Dourado reduced the disadvantage. The left corner found Jenison, who headed the ball into the crossbar. On the rebound, Alan Empereur sent it to goal against the former team in the 40th minute. “I didn’t celebrate because I have great affection for Palmeiras and the fans,” he said.

Palmeiras meets in the second half

Palmeiras returned to the second half with the entry of Vanderlan in place of Victor Luís. And in addition, they returned to be more active in the offensive sector, balancing a game that was heading towards Cuiabá’s dominance at the end of the first half. Therefore, Verdão created a good opportunity to increase the difference. A cross by Gabriel Menino found Renan, who headed into the goal and forced Walter to make a great save after 10 minutes.

attack against defense

Palmeiras’ attempt to balance the duel at Arena Pantanal only lasted in the first ten minutes. After that, Cuiabá went up and, with the support of the fans, created countless chances to score. The best one happened in the 25th minute with Clayson. The ex-Corintian advanced on the left, invaded the area and, free of marking, touched when Vinícius left. The goalkeeper from Palmeira, however, closed the angle well and made the save.

Goalkeeper avoids draw in pressure

The pressure from Cuiabá continued until the last minutes, although without the same organization. Well done, Palmeiras managed to avoid most of the onslaughts. And when he couldn’t impose himself with the defensive barrier, it was up to the goalkeeper to turn around. That’s what happened in the 43rd minute after a corner play. The ball fell on the left for Alan Empereur, who crossed into the area. Paulão, free, headed in the right corner, using the counterfoot. But Vinícius Silvestre recovered and froze.

present at the end

After almost drawing for Cuiabá, Paulão appeared on defense in yet another decisive failure. When trying to leave playing, he handed the ball to Gabriel Verón. The Palmeirense carried the ball and, before entering the area, amended a shot in the left corner, with no chance of defense for Walter, closing the count for Palmeiras.

Datasheet

Cuiabá 1 x 3 Palm Trees

Reason: 36th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: November 30, 2021

Schedule: 22h (from Brasilia)

Local: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Yellow cards: Rafael Gava, Uendel, Pepê (Cuiabá); Gabriel Verón, Gustavo Garcia (Palmeiras)

Red card: Gabriel Verón (Palm Trees)

Goals: Gabriel Silva, at 3min of the first half, Giovani, at 29min of the first half, and Gabriel Verón, at 45min of the second half (Palmeiras); Alan Empereur, at 40min of the first half (Cuiabá)

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel (Lucas Hernandez); Camilo, Rafael Gava (Cabrera) and Pepê (Jonathan cafu); Max (Felipe Marques), Jenison (Elton) and Clayson. Technician: Jorginho

Palm trees: Vinicius; Michel, Kuscevic and Renan; Gustavo Garcia (Lucas Freitas), Gabriel Menino (Fabinho), Matheus Fernandes (Pedro Bicalho) and Victor Luís (Vanderlan); Giovani (Kevin), Gabriel Silva and Gabriel Verón. Technician: João Martins