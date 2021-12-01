Parag Agrawal: Meet Twitter’s New Chief Executive | Technology

Parag Agrawal has been working on Twitter since 2011, when he started working as a software engineer. In October 2017, he became Chief Technology Officer, a role responsible for leading the company’s technical strategy.

The new commander of Twitter is also part of the Bluesky initiative, a team created by Twitter in 2019 with the aim of developing a decentralized standard for social networks.

Before being hired by the social network, Agrawal worked at Microsoft, Yahoo and the American telephone operator AT&T.

Dorsey’s successor holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University and a BA in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

In announcing his departure as Twitter’s chief executive, Dorsey said one reason he believed this was the right time to make that decision was his confidence in Parag Agrawal.

“The board went through a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously chose Parag. He has been my choice for some time now, given how deeply he understands the company and its needs,” said Dorsey.

Agrawal also posted on his profile the message that was aimed at company employees. He thanked Dorsey, said he was excited about the future, and told the team about his beginnings with the company.