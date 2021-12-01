Pastor who founded TV and who said that ‘vaccine demand was a sin against God’ dies of Covid-19

American Pastor Marcus Lamb, a televangelist and founder of the Daystar Television Network, died of Covid-19 after speaking out against vaccines and allegedly taking ivermectin to prevent coronavirus infection.

Daystar Television confirmed Lamb’s death on Tuesday (11/30), although the network’s announcement did not mention the cause of death. However, Marcus’ wife Joni Lamb confirmed that her husband died of Covid-19, saying he was hospitalized after his oxygen level dropped and alternative treatments proved ineffective., according to a report by “Newsweek”.

Lamb, according to Joni Lamb, was diabetic, which increased the risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19. At 64 years old, age was another factor more worrying for the pastor. A week ago Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, posted an appeal for prayer on social media as Lamb was facing a Covid-19’s “serious case”.

Marcus and Joni Lamb
Marcus and Joni Lamb Photo: Playback/Daystar TV

Founded in the late 1990s, Daystar Television Network has become the second largest Christian channel in the world, reaching around 2 billion people in the world, according to your calculations. Its anti-vaccination message crossed borders and especially worried Australian officials.

On the network’s website, Daystar called the vaccines “the most dangerous thing” children face, and Daystar filed a petition to stop President Joe Biden’s vaccine rules from going into effect.

In a lawsuit that Daystar filed with the American Family Association, the two non-profit organizations classified the implementation of a vaccine mandate as a “sin against the Holy Word of God”.

Jonathan, the pastor’s son, said he “has no doubt” that Lamb’s battle with the coronavirus was “a spiritual attack from the enemy”.

