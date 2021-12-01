Paulinho, center forward and more reinforcements: Corinthians plans on the market for 2022 | corinthians

After a year of reformulation and pursuit of financial austerity, Corinthians looks to 2022 with more ambitious plans. Already classified for the next Copa Libertadores, Timão dreams of fighting for titles again and, for that, understands that it is necessary to “incorporate” the squad.

The analysis of the management and technical committee is that Corinthians currently has good players, mixing experience and youth, especially after the mid-year window, when stars Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian were hired. Even so, they believe it is necessary to seek reinforcements for positions seen as still lacking.

The first name on the signing list is the steering wheel. Paulinho, who already has a verbal agreement to return to the club where he was champion of the Libertadores and World Cup in 2012. Free in the market after terminating his contract with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, the player has already trained at CT Joaquim Grava, but should only sign a contract from January of next year.

At 33, Paulinho is seen at Corinthians more as a market opportunity, for being without a club, than as someone who will supply a need for the squad. After all, midfield is one of the most competitive positions in the squad these days.

Different situation, for example, from the attack. At club evaluation there is a need to look for a center forward in the market, since Jô is the only player available with shirt 9 features.

There are other athletes who can act as attacking references, such as Róger Guedes and even Gustavo Mantuan, but with different characteristics, with more movement and less retention of the ball.

Defense also attracts attention. In addition to Gil and João Victor, Sylvinho has Raul Gustavo at the back. The other options are Xavier, who is a defensive midfielder, but has been training more defensively, and Léo Santos, who played only three games for the professional team in 2021 and whose physical condition still raises doubts.

Thus, the search for a defender to make up the cast is on the agenda, although it is not the highest priority for next year..

Occasional departures, mainly of young players, will also be decisive for Timão’s movements in the market. Although Sylvinho doesn’t want to lose athletes, the club needs to make sales to close the accounts.

As in 2021, Corinthians should not make large investments in signings. The priority should be to look for free athletes or athletes who are cheap and have good resale potential.

Fourth in the Brasileirão, the team still plays two games this season: against Grêmio, on Sunday, in Itaquera, and against Juventude, on Thursday, in Caxias do Sul.

