Paulo Betti compares Weverton, from Palmeiras, to goalkeeper Bruno

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 11/30/2021 5:54 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Disclosure/Assembly)

After the victory of Palmeiras in Libertadores last Saturday (11/27) in Montevideo, Uruguay, goalkeeper Weverton celebrated and thanked God for the title.

In a live interview after the match, the athlete, who is a Christian, declared: “It was hard, it was difficult, this was our fourth final of the year, we didn’t win any championships, but I want to say today that God has done great things for us. God He has been so good with us even in defeats, because He has taught us. Today, in the face of so much difficulty, in front of a great opponent, in a great game, God has graced us with this achievement so that there is no doubt about how He is Good”.

Before the scene, the next day, actor Paulo Betti commented on the statement and compared the player to goalkeeper Bruno, convicted of kidnapping, murdering and hiding the corpse of his ex-girlfriend, model Eliza Samudio.

“The speech of the Palmeiras goalkeeper after the game, that talk about God when he should be celebrating, that scene of him praying before the game started, reminded me of goalkeeper Bruno, who prayed at Maraca and then went to kill the girl and play for the dogs. It explains a lot Brazil,” he wrote on his Twitter.

With the negative impact, the post was excluded from the social network and the account was temporarily closed. Still, the artist’s name became one of the most talked about subjects on the social network.

Weverton speaks out and points out religious intolerance



This Monday morning (Nov 29), Weverton unburdened himself and spoke about the episode in an interview with UOL Esporte. The goalkeeper defended his belief, regretted the actor’s comment and asked for respect.

“I have never suffered this type of intolerance. I can never accept and will never remain silent. I think there must be respect. I have my belief, I believe in God and I believe in the goodness of God,” he said.

The idol from Palmeira reinforced that these speeches are part of his routine on the field.

“Those who know me and follow me know that I speak of God not only in victories. Every time the team wins, loses or draws, I always kneel down and thank God. Of course, in victories people give you more voice, they let you talk much more than about defeats, this is part of the process,” he declared.

“Paulo knows that he was unhappy in his statement, mainly because he tried to compare me to other people, that doesn’t happen. But it’s part of it, I don’t have grudges and I forgive him. I can’t say he doesn’t know what he says, he’s totally wrong,” said the player.

“This will never silence me in what I believe. So there has to be respect: I can speak what I believe, you can speak what you believe. I’m happy because I did what was in my heart. As for him, he knows he was wrong, but I’m sorry and I forgive, no problem at all,” he concluded.

Paulo Betti recognizes error and asks for forgiveness



Ao Globo, Paulo assumed that he was unhappy and regrets the publication on the web.

“I was wrong, I made an unfortunate post, thoughtless. But I’m glad he excused me. I think Weverton is a great goalkeeper, and I was very happy to hear that he forgave me. He had greatness there. Now it’s a ball forward,” he said. .

“I was unhappy for mixing religion, politics and football. They are different things, and you can’t mix it up,” he added.

The target of attacks carried out by pocket workers and people from Palmeiras, Paulo revealed that he has responded to all those who approach him, either through messages or comments on the networks, to talk about the matter.

“Almost everyone understands me: 95% of people who start scolding me on Instagram later understand my apology. I admit I was wrong. Of course I know I wasn’t right. The intention wasn’t to offend anyone, but on Twitter it’s like this: you he ends up posting what he wasn’t supposed to post. And everything is a matter of learning. It’s never too late to grow,” said Paulo Betti.