Paulo Ricardo, Perema and Robinho leave Paysandu | Sport Para | Online Diary

Paysandu has a decisive confrontation against Clube do Remo in the first game of the Copa Verde semifinals, in a game that will be held next Wednesday (1st), at 20:00h, at Curuzu stadium. However, even on the eve of the game, players’ departures continue to take place on both sides of Avenida Almirante Barroso.

After Paulo Roberto left, last Friday (26), now who are also saying goodbye to Paysandu are the athletes Paulo Ricardo, Perema and Robinho. In a statement released by Papão’s press office, all these athletes will have their contracts ending with the club this Tuesday (30), and there is no interest on the part of the board in extending the bond for the sequence of the season.

Although he was born in Rio de Janeiro, 25-year-old goalkeeper Paulo Ricardo comes from the youth categories of Paysandu, where he arrived to work in 2014. Promoted to the professional squad in 2016, the goalkeeper had a longer period of performance at the club in 2020, during Serie C.

One of the most experienced of the squad, having played for the last five seasons at Paysandu, 29-year-old defender Perema, who will seek a new lease of life in football, as previously reported to the DOL. This season he has been on the field in 38 games and has scored two goals.

Striker Robinho, 23, will not be missed by the fans so much. Since his arrival at Curuzu, through a loan from Red Bull Bragantino, the athlete has not shown good performances during the 24 games that he was wearing the Alviceleste shirt. He leaves Papão with only 1 goal scored.

Meanwhile, the Alviceleste team continues to prepare for the classic 761 in the history of world football, against its greatest rival. Wanting to take advantage of the moment of instability that hovers in the Azulina team due to its relegation to Serie C, the bicolors hope to win a good victory in the first leg of the regional tournament, against their fans, who should appear in large numbers at Curuzu.