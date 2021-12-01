PEC dos Precatórios is the ‘less bad’ option for Brazil, says Paulo Guedes | Policy

Precatório are debts of the Union recognized by the Justice. In August, the government sent Congress a proposal that limits the annual payment of these debts. The version under discussion also changes the inflation period to be considered in the spending ceiling.

The text has already passed through the Chamber of Deputies and is under discussion in the Senate. The PEC is the government’s main bet to support the Auxílio Brasil social program. According to calculations by the economic team, if approved, the PEC should make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget.

“We designed a PEC, it was significantly modified. But it is still essential, it is the least bad thing that can happen to Brazil. I expect approval, I trust the Senate. I believe in the Senate’s sense of responsibility”, declared Guedes this Tuesday when participating in the National Meeting of the Construction Industry (Enic).

In the opinion of the Minister of Economy, the rule that limits the payment of debts does not represent “default”.

According to the proposal under discussion in the National Congress, court orders above R$ 66 million will be limited and paid through negotiation; debt relief; or acquisition of public assets (such as real estate or privatizations).

Earlier this Tuesday, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the solution found by the federal government to pay for Brazil’s Auxílio had a “very high” price in terms of credibility.

“What was done to promote this continuation of the aid program, we paid a very high price in terms of credibility for a tax deviation that I don’t think is that big. But there is a perception that the way it was done shook the framework tax that existed,” declared Campos Neto.

Politics X-ray: senators discuss deadlocks of the PEC of the precatório

According to the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Senate, the PEC dos Precatórios, if approved, could generate a “snowball” of R$ 850 billion in judicial orders not paid until 2026 due to the limitation of amounts to be paid .

For the agency, in addition to generating a “snowball” of unpaid debts, the proposed changes in the PEC would also raise the so-called “fiscal risk”, that is, the negative perception of investors about public accounts.

“As a consequence of higher interest rates and the picture of greater uncertainty, amplified by the energy crisis, the perspective is that economic growth will be lower than indicated in the current IFI baseline scenario (1.7% for 2022), but possibly higher forecast in the pessimistic scenario (0.1% for 2022)”, he assessed.

Asked about the parliamentary amendments known as the “secret budget”, Guedes said that he would not enter into the merits of issues defined by other powers. He also stated that it only deals with the budget execution of the amendments.

Actions in the Federal Supreme Court and in the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) question the transparency of these amendments. On the last 9th, the plenary of the STF endorsed the decision of Minister Rosa Weber who suspended the payment of these amendments.

On Monday (29), Congress approved a draft resolution that creates rules for executing the rapporteur’s amendments and imposes a limit on these expenses.

Under the previous rules, there was no limit on the amount, nor was it possible to identify the congressman who requested the expenses. This money is also not divided equally between deputies and senators.